Organization of Islamic Cooperation holds virtual symposium on COVID-19

OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen delivering his speech via videoconferencing on the coronavirus crisis, organized by the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA), on Thursday. (OIC photo via Twitter)
JEDDAH: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threatens everyone — regardless of location, color, ethnicity, or beliefs — the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, said on Thursday.

Al-Othaimeen was speaking during a videoconference held by the OIC International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) on the COVID-19 outbreak. The symposium, in which several medical professionals and Sharia experts participated, reviewed Sharia provisions on isolating confirmed and suspected patients; social distancing; acts of worship — including congregational prayer, Friday prayer and Ramadan fasting during the lockdown; personal hygiene; and adherence to health directives issued by authorities.

Al-Othaimeen said he hoped the symposium would help reconcile the opinions of scientists and physicians with Sharia scholars in a bid to “formulate a harmonious position that supports the efforts of decision-makers in member states to address the spread of the disease and mitigate its negative effects.”

 

“One of the five imperatives enshrined in Sharia is saving lives, especially in the face of an invisible enemy, where all components of society have the duty to fight it,” the OIC secretary general said. “The participants in the symposium have a great legal and humanitarian responsibility to explain Sharia provisions regarding dealing with this pandemic, raising awareness of its seriousness, and highlighting the licenses and necessities called for in studies of Fiqh of calamities.”

 

He added: “We also need to urge everyone to adhere to the necessary preventive measures taken by governments to confront this pandemic.”

The symposium followed an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Steering Committee on Health on COVID-19 held a few days ago, which called on jurists and preachers to urge Muslims to follow the true teachings of Islam in terms of hygiene and adhering to the required preventive measures.
 

Deal signed to help needy families in KSA's Northern Borders Region  

Deal signed to help needy families in KSA's Northern Borders Region  

ARAR: Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region, on Thursday witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement to identify needy families affected by the precautionary measures taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement, signed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Saed Charity Association, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is in line with the initiative launched by Prince Faisal to respond to the needs of people, and communicate with businessmen in the region providing support.

Prince Faisal called on people of the region to help each other through the initiative, to support security men and health workers in performing their duties, and assist families in need whose jobs have been affected by the precautionary measures taken during the lockdown period.

Prince Faisal said that the initiative provides reliable charitable channels for companies seeking to assume their social responsibilities, and for affluent individuals who wish to contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and alleviate its consequences.

The objectives of the initiative include honoring health workers and security men, providing 9,732 food parcels and health bags to needy families and to beneficiaries of social security, and procuring 3,659 tablet devices for students.

