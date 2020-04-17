You are here

Saudi artist draws on Grand Mosque’s closure for painting inspiration

Saudi artist Nabila Abuljadayel who produced the artwork called ‘Isjod wa Iqtareb’ (Prostrate and Draw Near) says the idea for the painting came from reality. (Supplied)
Lojien Ben Gassem

  • Painting pays tribute to workers at Grand Mosque, reflects KSA’s decision to close it for prayers to prevent spread of virus
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: A cleaner kneels in the courtyard of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, the only worshipper in the normally bustling holy site. The moment of emptiness, stillness and contemplation is captured in a painting that has moved Muslims during the global health emergency.

The painting reflects the historic decision taken by Saudi Arabia’s authorities to close the Grand Mosque for prayers to prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect people from infection. 

Saudi artist Nabila Abuljadayel produced the artwork — called “Isjod wa Iqtareb” (Prostrate and Draw Near) — during the Kingdom’s coronavirus lockdown.

Abuljadayel, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, said the idea for the painting came from reality. 

“My inspiration for this piece was based on the unprecedented and unparalleled moment it dawned on me that, for the first time in my life, I would not be able to visit Al-Haram (Grand Mosque),” she told Arab News. “It made me realize what an honor, privilege and blessing it was to be able to do that.”

Nabila Abuljadayel. Saudi artist

Nabila Abuljadayel. Saudi artist

She realized that the only ones who maintained such an elevated status — to visit the Grand Mosque — were those who had dedicated their lives to serve the holy site by tending to it. 

“Those same nameless, faceless anonymous workers, whom we tend to take for granted, had the best opportunity in the world,” she added. 

The Kingdom suspended all Umrah pilgrimages last month over coronavirus fears, and authorities cleared out the Grand Mosque in preparation for disinfection and sterilization measures.

“These men, who serve Allah night and day, were the ones who now worshipped there alone,” she said. 

“This event embodies our faith. It reaffirms the importance of humility. It demonstrates how we are all equal in the sight of God.”

The artist drew inspiration from the UK’s Queen Elizabeth by saying she hoped that people would be able to take pride in how they responded to the challenge, as well as the words of King Salman to talk about the coronavirus crisis and how society was addressing it.

“This crisis will turn into a piece of history that proves man’s defiance in the face of this hardship humankind is experiencing.”

Muslims expressed their appreciation for the painting and the sentiments behind it.

Areej Al-Rowaily (@al_areej_des) tweeted: “The anonymous soldiers are the only ones left. Created by Nabila Abuljadayel.”

Mohammed Al-Qadi (@moealqadi) said that everyone was absent and “those who served this pure house” remained praying in front of the Kaaba, while Fahda Bint Saud (@fahdabntsaud) said she was touched by the artwork and described it as “one of the most beautiful paintings.”

Topics: art Saudi Art Coronavirus MAKKAH GRAND MOSQUE Nabila Abuljadayel

What We Are Reading Today: Alexander von Humboldt and the United States

Updated 54 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Alexander von Humboldt and the United States

Updated 54 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Eleanor Jones Harvey

Alexander von Humboldt (1769–1859) was one of the most influential scientists and thinkers of his age. 

A Prussian-born geographer, naturalist, explorer, and illustrator, he was a prolific writer whose books graced the shelves of American artists, scientists, philosophers, and politicians. Humboldt visited the US for six weeks in 1804, engaging in a lively exchange of ideas with such figures as Thomas Jefferson and the painter Charles Willson Peale. It was perhaps the most consequential visit by a European traveler in the young nation’s history, one that helped to shape an emerging American identity grounded in the natural world.

In this beautifully illustrated book, Eleanor Jones Harvey examines how Humboldt left a lasting impression on American visual arts, sciences, literature, and politics. She shows how he inspired a network of like-minded individuals who would go on to embrace the spirit of exploration, decry slavery, advocate for the welfare of native Americans, and extol America’s wilderness as a signature component of the nation’s sense of self. 

Harvey traces how Humboldt’s ideas influenced the transcendentalists and the landscape painters of the Hudson River School, and laid the foundations for the Smithsonian Institution, the Sierra Club, and the National Park Service.

Alexander von Humboldt and the United States looks at paintings, sculptures, maps, and artifacts, and features works by leading American artists such as Albert Bierstadt, George Catlin, Frederic Church, and Samuel F. B. Morse.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

