Iran parades medical gear, not missiles on Army Day as coronavirus deaths hit 4,958

An Iranian member of the medical staff works on the production of COVID-19 test kits at a medical center in Karaj, at the northern Alborz Province, on April 11, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The total number of cases of infection in the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic rose to 79,494, of which 3,563 were in critical condition
  • According to a recent opinion poll, 40 percent of residents in the greater Tehran region do not take the coronavirus seriously
DUBAI: Iran on Friday paraded disinfection vehicles, mobile hospitals and other medical equipment to mark its national Army Day as the country’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 89 to 4,958.
The total number of cases of infection in the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic rose to 79,494, of which 3,563 were in critical condition, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state television.
A parliamentary report released earlier this week said the coronavirus death toll might be almost double the figures announced by the health ministry, and the number of infections eight to 10 times more given a lack of widespread testing.
Friday’s small “Defenders of the Homeland, Helpers of Health” army parade was held at a training center before a group of commanders in face masks to underscore the military’s role in battling the highly infections COVID-19 lung disease.
It was a far cry from the typical Army Day parades, which normally feature spectacles of infantry, missiles, submarines and armored vehicles, with warplanes flying overhead.
“Due to health and social protocols, it is not possible to hold a parade of soldiers...The enemy now is hidden and doctors and nurses are (instead0 at the frontlines of the battlefield,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a message to soldiers, disseminated by state media.
Army forces chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi thanked the more than 11,000 military medical staff fighting to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in Iran, which has one of the world’s highest death tolls.
Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi warned earlier this week that infections could spread further in autumn.
“We have to get used to living with the virus until an appropriate medication or vaccination is found,” Harirchi said on state TV on Friday. A recent resumption of “low-risk” business activities “doesn’t mean that conditions have returned to normal,” he said, warning that the easing of restrictions could lead to increased infections.
So-called low-risk businesses — including many shops, factories and workshops — resumed operations on April 11 across the country, with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will reopen from Saturday.
According to a recent opinion poll, 40 percent of residents in the greater Tehran region do not take the coronavirus seriously, the head of the government-led Coronavirus Taskforce of Tehran, Alireza Zali, said on Friday.

Turkey bars firms from laying off workers amid pandemic

Turkey bars firms from laying off workers amid pandemic

DUBAI: No Turkish employers are allowed to lay off any worker during the coronavirus pandemic, declared Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, the country’s labor, social services and family minister.

Likewise, employment contracts cannot be nullified for a three-month period except in unconscionable situations, Selçuk added.

Turkey will also pay 39.24 Turkish liras, or about $5.70, a day for three months to workers who were forced to take unpaid leaves due to the coronavirus outbreak, Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk said in a tweet.

Selçuk added that the ministry will bear expenses for elderly and disabled people at private nursing homes and care centers.

Several new steps to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on economic and social life were approved by the Turkish parliament early on April 16.

