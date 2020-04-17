Jawatha Mosque contains the remains of a 1,400-year-old structure believed to have been built in the time of the Prophet Muhammad, during the seventh year of Hijrah.
All that remains of the original structure are some ruins, but the site — about 5 kilometers north of the village of Al-Kilabiyah, and 20 km northeast of Hofuf, Al-Ahsa — is still used for prayers.
It is considered one of the most important historic, cultural and heritage sites in Saudi Arabia.
ThePlace: Jawatha Mosque in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province dates back to the era of Prophet Muhammad
