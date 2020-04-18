You are here

  • Home
  • 11 Filipino soldiers killed in clash with Daesh fighters

11 Filipino soldiers killed in clash with Daesh fighters

Philippine troops on the move in the island of Jolo, southern Philippines. (AP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/24z5n

Updated 18 April 2020
Ellie Aben

11 Filipino soldiers killed in clash with Daesh fighters

  • *Troops were killed during hour-long gun battle with Abu Sayyaf Group militants in Sulu province
Updated 18 April 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Eleven soldiers were killed and 14 wounded in Sulu province on Friday during an hour-long gun battle between Philippine government forces and Daesh-inspired militants.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, chief of the military’s Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said that troops from the Army’s 21st Infantry Brigade clashed with Abu Sayyaf Group fighters at about 3:00 p.m. at Sitio Bud Lubong, Danag in Patikul.

It is thought the bandits were led by ASG leader Radullan Sahiron, and Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan, who has been identified by the United States as the new Daesh emir in the southern Philippines.

The militants reportedly escaped with a cache of captured weapons and equipment including six R4 rifles, one K3 machine gun, an R4 with an attached 40mm grenade launcher, and a handheld Harris radio.

Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, commander of the Army’s 11th Infantry Division in Sulu, said pursuit operations are on-going.

Maj. Arvin John Encinas, a spokesman for Westmincom, said that the troops were conducting combat operations when they encountered about 40 militants.

“It was a combat operation against the ASG but the enemy were in a vantage position,” he said. “It’s really a sad day.”

Another official, who asked not to be named, said the bodies of some of the dead soldiers were riddled with bullets. He described those who fell as brave, young soldiers, many of whom were still in their twenties.

The military believe that the ASG also suffered casualties, based on the blood stains found at the scene of the battle.

WestMinCom’s Joint Task Forces vowed to continue to maintain security operations, while also taking the lead in the strict enforcement of a community quarantine in Mindanao to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, a spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines , said: “The entire AFP mourns today...and our flags in all military camps around the country will be flown at half mast as eleven Army heroes offered their lives...to protect and defend the people of Sulu.”

He added that the battle “followed two major encounters in previous days, during which our soldiers inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy (killed and wounded) in both armed engagements. High-powered firearms were also seized.”

Arevalo continued: “While the entire nation is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, our troopers are at the forefront, as the government’s arm to prevent the spread of the dreaded disease on the one hand, while on the other they are batting this terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group.”

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. passed on his condolences to the families of the slain soldiers and pledged that they will receive any assistance that they require.

In a statement published by its Amaq news agency, Daesh in East Asia claimed responsibility for killing 16 soldiers on Friday during clashes with the Philippine army.

Topics: Daesh Philippines Sulu Abu Sayyaf

Related

World
Philippines reports 25 coronavirus deaths, 218 more cases
World
Philippine rebels reject terror tag but still open to talks

Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday

Updated 21 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday

  • According to a reporter it would be the first such request had been made in her 68-year reign
Updated 21 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark her birthday on Tuesday, ITV reporter Chris Ship said on Twitter, adding that it would be the first such request had been made in her 68-year reign.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth UK British royals

Related

World
UK’s Queen Elizabeth invokes WW2 spirit: we can defeat the coronavirus
World
UK's Queen Elizabeth agrees to grandson Harry's wishes after crisis talks

Latest updates

Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 930-mile range
Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday
Saudi Arabia receives 187 returning citizens from Los Angeles
Quarantine catch up: At home with TV star Mohammed Sal
Outdoor activities in Kuwait prohibited in face of coronavirus outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.