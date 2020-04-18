Dubai launches virtual campaign to bring communities together

DUBAI: The UAE has rolled out a brand new initiative to keep residents entertained as they tuck away indoors in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dubai Calendar, the city's premiere events guide, is bringing entertainment straight to the living room of residents with its brand new “Live From Dubai” event series.

The programme will feature free live entertainment from a range of independant local artists, across theatre, arts, comedy, dance and more so that events that would normally take place in the UAE, from concerts to movie screenings and art classes, can be joined virtually.

“Live From Dubai” is set to stream home workout routines, cooking classes, live DJ sets and more each week, from Wednesday to Saturday, via Instagram. Viewers can also expect exhilerating musical performances as well as spoken word sessions, all from the comfort of their couch.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said in a statement: “At a time when we all need to support each other while we #StayHome, we wanted to contribute to the remarkable efforts by the city to help us all stand together and bring comfort, solidarity and relief in these challenging times. This was the inspiration behind the launch of the ‘Live from Dubai’ programme, which aims to showcase a series of virtual performances by some of the city’s leading local talent that the public can enjoy from the safety of their homes. As more entertainers join the movement, we hope to see the programme grow to offer even more diverse avenues for engagement and bring the community even closer to create special experiences together.”

Schedules for all events will be posted on Dubai Calendar’s official Instagram page, with live performances hosted on the artists’ independent social media platforms.