You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai launches virtual campaign to bring communities together

Dubai launches virtual campaign to bring communities together

Dubai Calendar is bringing entertainment straight to the living room of residents. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gmbtn

Updated 18 April 2020
Arab News

Dubai launches virtual campaign to bring communities together

Updated 18 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has rolled out a brand new initiative to keep residents entertained as they tuck away indoors in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dubai Calendar, the city's premiere events guide, is bringing entertainment straight to the living room of residents with its brand new “Live From Dubai”  event series.

The programme will feature free live entertainment from a range of independant local artists, across theatre, arts, comedy, dance and more so that events that would normally take place in the UAE, from concerts to movie screenings and art classes, can be joined virtually.

“Live From Dubai”  is set to stream home workout routines, cooking classes, live DJ sets and more each week, from Wednesday to Saturday, via Instagram. Viewers can also expect exhilerating musical performances as well as spoken word sessions, all from the comfort of their couch.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said in a statement: “At a time when we all need to support each other while we #StayHome, we wanted to contribute to the remarkable efforts by the city to help us all stand together and bring comfort, solidarity and relief in these challenging times. This was the inspiration behind the launch of the ‘Live from Dubai’ programme, which aims to showcase a series of virtual performances by some of the city’s leading local talent that the public can enjoy from the safety of their homes. As more entertainers join the movement, we hope to see the programme grow to offer even more diverse avenues for engagement and bring the community even closer to create special experiences together.” 

Schedules for all events will be posted on Dubai Calendar’s official Instagram page, with live performances hosted on the artists’ independent social media platforms.

Topics: Dubai stay home

Overcome lockdown lethargy, tiredness with five these tips

You could find yourself feeling tired and lazy during the current stay-at-home measures. (Shutterstock)
Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
Devinder Bains

Overcome lockdown lethargy, tiredness with five these tips

Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Are you feeling tired and lethargic during the COVID-19 lockdown measures? Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, has some simple tips to combat sleepy days as we stay at home.

Add some good fat to your diet

Getting an extra hour of sleep a night but still exhausted? Stress and anxiety could mean the quality of your sleep is poor. Omega-3 fatty acids can improve it, so add some fish — mackerel and salmon are ideal — flax and chia seeds or walnuts to your diet. To reduce tiredness during the day, swap large carb-loaded meals for smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day.

Keep your bedroom dark

Aid the production of the hormone melatonin which regulates your night/day cycle by sleeping in total darkness. Close blinds, turn over any blue light screens (such as your phone) and leave the lights off when visiting the toilet in the middle of the night.

Stay cool in bed

Feeling too hot can cause night sweats, while being too cold forces your body to expend more energy to keep you warm, which in turn makes it harder to fall asleep. The optimal bedroom temperature for sleeping is between 16 and 19°C, with a cooler room increasing melatonin production, so sleep in light pajamas or a thin t-shirt and shorts combination.

Increase light exposure during the day

Living in an apartment with limited access to daylight could be confusing your natural circadian rhythm. It’s important for the body to see and feel light to know the difference between night and day (long daytime naps can also confuse it!). Try to get out on your balcony or in your garden for an hour every day or invest in an artificial bright light to improve your quality of sleep.

Try meditation

Even if you’re getting extra hours of sleep your mind still might need more recovery from the stresses of this pandemic. Think about relaxation outside of sleep by introducing meditation during the day using apps or YouTube options. You can even try meditation in bed in a bid to combat insomnia. 

 

Topics: stay home Coronavirus

Latest updates

Iran lets some Tehran businesses reopen after virus lockdown
Arab coalition slams Houthi attack on civilians in Yemen
Overcome lockdown lethargy, tiredness with five these tips
Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248
Kelly Clarkson features Arabic lyrics on new single

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.