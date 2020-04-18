You are here

US judge blocks Twitter's bid to reveal govt surveillance requests

Twitter said on Saturday it was disappointed with the court’s decision but added it “will continue to fight for transparency.” (File/AFP)
Updated 18 April 2020
Reuters

  • US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted the government’s request to dismiss Twitter’s lawsuit in an eleven page order filed in the US District Court for Northern California
  • The judge ruled on Friday that granting Twitter’s request “would be likely to lead to grave or imminent harm to the national security”
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Twitter Inc. will not be able to reveal surveillance requests it received from the US government after a federal judge accepted government arguments that this was likely to harm national security after a near six-year long legal battle.
The social media company had sued the US Department of Justice in 2014 to be allowed to reveal, as part of its “Draft Transparency Report,” the surveillance requests it received. It argued its free-speech rights were being violated by not being allowed to reveal the details.
US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted the government’s request to dismiss Twitter’s lawsuit in an eleven page order filed in the US District Court for Northern California.
The judge ruled on Friday that granting Twitter’s request “would be likely to lead to grave or imminent harm to the national security.”
“The Government’s motion for summary judgment is GRANTED and Twitter’s motion for summary judgment is DENIED,” the judge said in her order.
Twitter had sued the Justice Department in its battle with federal agencies as the Internet industry’s self-described champion of free speech seeking the right to reveal the extent of US government surveillance.
The lawsuit had followed months of fruitless negotiations with the government and had marked an escalation in the Internet industry’s battle over government gag orders on the nature and number of requests for private user information.
Tech companies were seeking to clarify their relationships with US law enforcement and spying agencies in the wake of revelations by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden that outlined the depth of US spying capabilities.
Twitter’s legal battle spanned the tenures of four US attorneys general — Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Jeff Sessions and William Barr.
Through the use of confidential declarations, the Justice Department was able to show that revealing the exact number of national security letters from 2014, as requested by Twitter, posed a risk to national security, Friday’s order said.
Twitter said on Saturday it was disappointed with the court’s decision but added it “will continue to fight for transparency.” The statement did not give further details.

Watchdog slaps ban and fine on FOX Turkey 

Watchdog slaps ban and fine on FOX Turkey 

  Punitive measure provoked by anchorman Fatih Portakal's critical reporting
ISTANBUL: The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK), Turkey’s top media watchdog, has issued FOX Turkey with a broadcast ban and fine as a result of anchorman Fatih Portakal’s critical reporting of the Turkish government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Portakal’s prime-time news show, which airs at 7 p.m. on weeknights, will not be broadcast for three days, and FOX Turkey has been fined 3 percent of the show’s daily advertising revenue. The RTUK has also threatened to ban the show entirely if Portakal continues to be critical of the government’s response to COVID-19.

The International Press Institute (IPI) — a global network of journalists, editors and media executives — issued a statement condemning the RTUK’s decision.

Portakal, a popular host, is a staunch critic of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government. He was a roommate of Istanbul’s secular metropolitan mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in college.

In early April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Portakal of “spreading lies and manipulating the public on social media” after he implied in a Tweet that the state might ask citizens to contribute savings to the government-initiated nationwide anti-coronavirus campaign. Portakal also faces charges of “insulting the president.” He will stand trial in the near future.

Erdogan had referred in a speech to past National Tax orders in Turkey, implying that previous governments had issued similar requests when faced with extraordinary conditions.

Portakal tweeted: “I am wondering if they will also ask for money from those who have deposits or savings by reminding them of the National Tax orders and saying ‘We are going through difficult days.’ Unfortunately, I cannot say that this won’t happen.”

