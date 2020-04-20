You are here

  • Home
  • Kiosks set up in Bangladesh for COVID-19 tests

Kiosks set up in Bangladesh for COVID-19 tests

Health professionals at the sample collection booths on Sunday for COVID-19 patients in the Narayangonj area of Bangladesh..(Photo courtesy: JKG Healthcare)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ndwze

Updated 20 April 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Kiosks set up in Bangladesh for COVID-19 tests

  • Health workers in protective gear are stationed at designated booths set up by JKG, with visitors required to submit their national ID or any other valid document for the tests, which are free
Updated 20 April 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Sunday began setting up kiosks at designated points across the country to collect samples from suspected COVID-19 patients.
This follows in the footsteps of South Korea, which had implemented a similar and highly successful initiative as part of its measures to combat COVID-19.
“Nearly 200 health professionals and technicians collect samples from people who visit these booths and send them to the nearest testing facility,” Humayun Kabir, spokesman for JKG Healthcare, the nongovernmental health care service provider that launched the initiative, told Arab News on Sunday.
He said once completed, all test results are shared with the respective patients “within 24 hours.”
Health workers in protective gear are stationed at designated booths set up by JKG, with visitors required to submit their national ID or any other valid document for the tests, which are free.
“Eight health workers from JKG received training from us and trained more health professionals,” Dr. Khondoker Mahbuba Jamil, a virologist at the Institute of Public Health, told Arab News. “We recommended that they wear a face shield in addition to personal protective equipment.”
Eight booths have been installed at two locations in Narayangonj, a city on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka, and a COVID-19 hotspot in the country. Officials have collected 200 samples since the initiative was launched on April 13.

HIGHLIGHT

Health workers in protective gear are stationed at designated booths set up by JKG, with visitors required to submit their national ID or any other valid document for the tests, which are free.

“The main purpose of these booths is to keep people from moving out of their respective neighborhoods for testing purposes,” Kabir said.
In the first phase of the project, JKG will set up 44 booths at various hotspots nationwide, including in Dhaka, with a total of 320 kiosks to be established as part of the plan.
“On Sunday, we’ll set up 22 booths at eight different locations in Rohingya camps at Cox’s Bazaar. Hopefully, all these booths will be operative from the next day,” Kabir said.
In addition to the JKG kiosks, Bangladesh’s government has installed a testing lab facility at Cox’s Bazaar to facilitate the more than 1.15 million Rohingya refugees living there.
As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 2,456, with 91 deaths reported, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Bangladesh rescues 382 Rohingya drifting at sea for weeks
Saudi Arabia
197 Pakistani, Bangladeshi pilgrims leave Saudi Arabia

Suspect dead after more than 10 killed in Canada rampage

Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

Suspect dead after more than 10 killed in Canada rampage

Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

PORTAPIQUE, Nova Scotia: A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday.
Police told reporters that 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman shot people in several locations across the province and they were still trying to establish a final death toll.
They added that Wortman was dead, but would not confirm a CTV report that he had been shot and killed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
The killings started late on Saturday in the small Atlantic coastal town of Portapique, about 130 km north (80 miles) of the provincial capital, Halifax.
The massacre looked to be the worst act of mass murder in Canada since a gunman killed 15 women in Montreal in December 1989. 

Topics: Canada mass murder

Related

World
New Zealand mosque shooter changes plea to guilty
Special
World
Christchurch’s Muslim community still nervous, one year after New Zealand mosque shootings

Latest updates

When Arab News arrived in Japan
How Arab News launched in Pakistan
Germany signals more help for struggling businesses, workers
Arab News, through its editorial cartoons
France’s retail giant Fnac Darty gets $544m state loan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.