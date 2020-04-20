You are here

  • Home
  • Social distancing takes a hit as Taiwan baseball teams brawl

Social distancing takes a hit as Taiwan baseball teams brawl

Above, the opening match between Uni President Lions against Chinatrust Brothers during the Chinese Professional Baseball League at the Taichung International Baseball Stadium on April 12, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vxvdq

Updated 32 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Social distancing takes a hit as Taiwan baseball teams brawl

  • The island has been held up as a model for how to battle the virus outbreak
  • Taiwan has one of the few professional sports leagues in the world still operating
Updated 32 min 20 sec ago
AFP

TAIPEI: Playing to empty stadiums, Taiwan has managed to keep its baseball league running during the coronavirus pandemic — but social distancing went out of the window on Sunday when a game descended into an on-field brawl.
The island has been held up as a model for how to battle the virus outbreak.
Despite its close proximity and economic links with China, it has just 422 confirmed cases and six deaths.
As a measure of its success, Taiwan has one of the few professional sports leagues in the world still operating, and a new international audience starved of games back home.
But on Sunday night, fans following on TV watched as the Rakuten Monkeys against Fubon Guardians erupted in a bench-clearing brawl.
The melee broke out after Fubon pitcher Henry Sosa hit in-fielder Kuo Yen-wen in the hip with an inside ball, the fourth inside pitch at Kuo.
“There are some tempers exploding out there right now,” an English-speaking commentator said on Eleven Sports Taiwan, which has started broadcasting Rakuten Monkeys home games in English worldwide.
“For our international viewers, you need to understand that this never really happens in the CPBL,” he added, referring to the league’s formal name.
“It’s usually a very conservative league. They don’t even argue balls or strikes or outs very often.”
Taiwan’s new baseball season opened last weekend — although fans are not allowed into the stands in a bid to keep infections down.
Rakuten made headlines after they unveiled a troupe of robots to bang drums and mannequins to stand it for real fans.
Eleven Sports Taiwan said it had close to a million views during two games live-streamed with English commentary last week.
Many other sports leagues have tough decisions to make on whether and when to let new seasons begin during the ongoing pandemic.
Pro baseball leagues in South Korea and Japan are targeting starts in May and June respectively after delays.
But the US Major League Baseball (MLB) may cancel the 2020 season altogether as America’s coronavirus deaths soar past 40,000.

Topics: sports baseball Coronavirus Taiwan

Related

Sport
Taiwan or Chinese Taipei? ‘Little Olympics’ spotlights China row
World
Taiwan demands apology from WHO chief over virus ‘slander’

Fifteen years on, how maiden Monte Carlo win sparked Nadal breakthrough

Eighteen-year-old Rafael Nadal wins the 2005 Monte Carlo Masters to begin his 11 title runs in the tournament. (Files/Getty Images)
Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

Fifteen years on, how maiden Monte Carlo win sparked Nadal breakthrough

  • Among Rafael Nadal’s 85-trophy career haul, 11 have come in Monte Carlo including a record eight in a row
Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal celebrates the 15th anniversary of his first Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday, a victory which sparked a breakthrough season, a maiden Grand Slam triumph at Roland Garros and set the Spaniard on the road to becoming one of the sport’s greatest players.

Nadal was just 18 when he beat Guillermo Coria in the 2005 Monte Carlo final.
Two years earlier, he had offered tennis a glimpse of the future when, at 16, he stunned French Open champion Albert Costa on the famous red clay on the shores of the Mediterranean.
His 2005 triumph was one of 11 titles Nadal captured that year — eight of them on clay at Costa do Sauipe, Acapulco, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Rome, the French Open, Bastad and Stuttgart.
He also proved he was no slow-court bully, ending the year with hard court victories in Canada, Beijing and Madrid.
That success was also reflected in the rankings.
At the end of 2004, he was at 51; fast forward 12 months and he was the world No. 2.
Among his 85-trophy career haul, 11 have come in Monte Carlo including a record eight in a row from 2005-2012 and three more between 2016-2018.
In 76 matches at the event, he has lost just five times.
Despite his maiden victory in Monte Carlo, however, Nadal was not sounding confident about his chances at Roland Garros later that season.
“No, no, no. I am not favorite, no. It’s my first Roland Garros,” the teenager told reporters in faltering English, a language he was gradually mastering thanks to lessons of “20 minutes, 30 minutes” every day.
“I am playing good now, but I don’t know at the French Open if I’m going to play good or I’m going to play bad.”
He need not have worried.
Just weeks later in Paris, Nadal beat Roger Federer in the semifinals and the now forgotten Mariano Puerta in the final, coming from a set down.
Eleven more Roland Garros crowns have followed for a Grand Slam haul of 19, just one behind Federer’s record 20.
Had it not been for a career-long struggle with wrist and knee problems — which kept him out of nine majors — that figure would likely have been even more impressive.
The ongoing coronavirus crisis has robbed Nadal of the opportunity to clinch a 12th Monte Carlo title.
However, the pause has given rivals time to reflect on Nadal’s 15 years at the top, with 209 weeks in the world No. 1 spot.
He has not dropped out of the top 10 since Monte Carlo in 2005.
“It’s obvious he has a champion’s mentality, what he’s managed to produce over the years on all surfaces, the way he was bouncing back from numerous injuries,” said world No. 1  Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic holds a narrow 29-26 career edge over the Spaniard.
But Nadal is 24-16 against Federer and 17-7 over Andy Murray, the other member of the “Big Four.”
“The resilience, the intensity he brings — when you see him jumping around before you walk onto court, it already intimidates you. A mental giant and a physical giant,” added the Serb.
Murray agreed.
“I would say that, consistently, Rafa has been mentally the strongest,” said the Briton.
“Even when he was 18, 19, which is so rare for the guys coming through. That’s normally the part that takes the longest.”

Related

Sport
‘I should have scored more goals’ — Rooney
Sport
Wuhan football team make emotional return to virus ground zero

Latest updates

Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000, new cases drop
Spain’s confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 200,000
Digital culture fix: Louvre Abu Dhabi makes sure staying at home won’t get dull
Hong Kong reports zero new coronavirus cases for 1st time since early March
Social distancing takes a hit as Taiwan baseball teams brawl

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.