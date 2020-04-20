You are here

Spain’s confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 200,000

Healthcare workers transfer a suspected COVID-19 patient to a hospital in Madrid on April 19, 2020. Spain’s cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 20,852 on Monday from 20,453 the day before. (AFP)
  • Cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 20,852 on Monday from 20,453 the day before
MADRID: The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Spain has surpassed the 200,000 threshold, the country’s health ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said the number of cases rose to 200,210 from 195,944 cases on Sunday. Spain has the second highest number of diagnosed cases in the world after the United States, according to Reuters data.
The cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 20,852 on Monday from 20,453 the day before, the ministry said.

Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000, new cases drop

  • Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia reported 4,268 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, fewer than 6,060 on the previous day, which took the total number of cases to 47,121.
Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

