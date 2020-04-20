You are here

  • Home
  • The effect of food on your mood

The effect of food on your mood

Short Url

https://arab.news/ju8mw

Updated 42 sec ago
Randa Fahd

The effect of food on your mood

  • It is important to note that feeling good comes from eating healthily
Updated 42 sec ago
Randa Fahd

BEIRUT: In a vicious cycle, the food that we choose can affect how we feel and our feelings can affect the food that we choose.

It is important to note that feeling good comes from eating healthily, taking all the vitamins and minerals needed by your body, and eating enough carbohydrates (remember brown color means the presence of fibers), lean protein and healthy fats.

It is advised that you divide your meals in such a way that you do not deprive yourself of any food intake for long periods of time. This is to avoid a drop in your blood sugar, which in turn will provide little energy to the brain, leading to an uncomfortable feeling.

It is also worth mentioning that eating and snacking on high-sugar food — which you may crave when you are feeling down — will lead to a sugar rush that will then cause a drop in blood sugar as the body uses it quickly, also leading to a bad mood.

Don’t forget that sunshine is a therapy against feeling sad because it helps your body to get the vitamin D it needs and increases your serotonin level. So get to the balcony for at least half an hour a day and take advantage of this gift. Add to that regular exercise, and you have a real remedy against bad mood.

Certain foods have been shown to improve brain health because of the nutrients they contain. These include:

1. Avocados
Avocados are super foods when it comes to your mood. They contain the amino acid tryptophan that increases the feel-happy hormone serotonin in the brain. Avocados also contain choline, folate and omega-3 — an ideal combination for a healthy brain.

Foods that contain omega-3 are fatty fish such as salmon and sardines, walnuts, chia seed, flax seed and hemp seed.

Randa’s Tip: Include avocados in your food by adding it to salads and sandwiches, having it with eggs for breakfast, or simply taking half an avocado as a snack or in your smoothie.

2. Bananas
Bananas are high in vitamin B6, which helps in the formation of the feel-good hormones serotonin and dopamine. Vitamin B6, combined with the magnesium in banana, gives this fruit royalty status when it comes to good mood. Also, bananas contain fiber that will allow a slow release of sugar for continuous brain energy, as well as prebiotics responsible for growth of the healthy bacteria probiotics in the gut. As we now know, healthy guts lead to healthy brains.

Vitamin B6 is also found in whole-wheat cereals, pulses and soy products, as well as lean meats.

Randa’s Tip: Though unripe bananas are used to treat diarrhea, ripe ones help against constipation.

3. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are a good source of magnesium as well as tryptophan. It is a very good food to fight insomnia since tryptophan is needed for the production of the sleep hormone melatonin.

Other foods high in magnesium are almonds, cashew nuts, edamame, black beans and, of course, dark chocolate.

Pumpkin seeds are also rich in potassium, vitamin E, polyunsaturated fats and antioxidants, making it an excellent food product for bones, blood sugar control and a healthy heart.

Randa’s Tip:
Buy your pumpkin seeds with the hull. Take ¼ of a cup at night. The time and effort it takes you to open the hull has a soothing as well as a relaxing effect.

As I always say, there is not one food that cures all; the key is to practice what we know about healthy eating and to avoid what might cause distress to the body.

Stay safe, stay healthy.

Topics: Food Lifestyle

Related

Lifestyle
The best foods to boost your immune system

Digital culture fix: Louvre Abu Dhabi makes sure staying at home won’t get dull

The Louvre Abu Dhabi has expanded its digital offering. (Supplied)
Updated 20 April 2020
Arab News

Digital culture fix: Louvre Abu Dhabi makes sure staying at home won’t get dull

Updated 20 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Louvre Abu Dhabi is making sure that self-isolation doesn’t have to come at the cost of culture.

This month, the cultural institution rolled out its digital offering, which includes free access to more content via virtual tours, video, audio and downloadable activities so that art aficionados can get their culture fix from home.

“While Louvre Abu Dhabi is temporarily closed, our mission of sharing stories of cultural connections continues,” said Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi in a statement. “Turning to art in difficult times can be truly inspiring and rewarding.”

Indeed, as the global community continues to weather the coronavirus pandemic, government mandates such as self-isolating, social distancing and staying at home can undoubtedly take a toll on one’s mental health. Research has shown that art can have positive effects on mental and physical wellbeing in addition to stimulating the mind.

“This development brings Louvre Abu Dhabi’s artworks and exhibitions to audiences around the world, ensuring that the museum remains accessible. “Louvre Abu Dhabi has been developing and adding to its digital offerings, providing further access to rich content and enhancing the experience for our audiences from the comfort of their own homes,” added Rabaté in the statement.

New features in the museum’s expanded digital offering includes a 360-degree virtual tour of the museum’s latest international exhibition, “Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry Between East and West,” which is available online.

In this virtual tour, online visitors can navigate throughout the entire exhibition and select 18 of the artworks, which includes the 15th-century “Ottoman Horse Armour,” on view for a closer look by clicking on a digital tag.

The expanded digital program also includes “Make and Play,” a series of short educational videos, audio recordings sharing in-depth stories of art pieces, and kid-friendly activities, including coloring pages, that parents can download for their home-bound children to keep them entertained and stimulated amid school closures.

To make sure the museum remains even more accessible, Louvre Abu Dhabi also launched a mobile application that contains more than 150 audio pieces, videos, text, pictures and 3D views of the museum’s architecture and artwork, and is available in seven languages including English, Arabic, French and German.

The move by Louvre Abu Dhabi follows in the footsteps of many museums and galleries that have decided to turn digital in recent weeks, including Dubai-based institution Alserkal Avenue.

The museum first shuttered its doors last month. Initially, it was announced that the Emirati capital’s cultural sites would close from March 14 until March 31, but it was later announced that the closures were extended for an indefinite amount of time.

Topics: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

US crude futures plunge to 1986 low on scant storage, weak demand
UAE plans to expand coronavirus testing to cover all citizens and residents
The effect of food on your mood
Syria Kurds set up first coronavirus hospital
Saudi Arabia announces six more coronavirus deaths 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.