US crude futures turn negative for first time on scant storage, weak demand

UUS crude futures hit a low of $10.01 a barrel, the lowest since 1986. (Reuters/FIle)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

  • Investors worried about lack of storage and bleak German and Japanese data
  • Brent oil prices have collapsed around 60 percent since the start of the year
NEW YORK: US crude oil futures turned negative on Monday for the first time in history as storage space was filling up, discouraging buyers as weak economic data from Germany and Japan cast doubt on when fuel consumption will recover.
Physical demand for crude has dried up, creating a global supply glut as billions of people stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The May U.S. WTI contract fell $19.06, or 104.3 percent, to a discount of 79 cents a barrel at 2:09 p.m (1809 GMT) after touching an all-time low of -$1.43 a barrel. Brent was down $1.85, or 6.6 percent, at $26.23 a barrel.
The June WTI contract is trading more actively at a much higher level of $21.6 a barrel. The spread between May and June was more than $23, the widest in history for the two nearest monthly contracts.
Investors bailed out of the May contract ahead of expiry later on Monday because of lack of demand for the actual oil. When a futures contract expires, traders must decide whether to take delivery of the oil or roll their positions into another futures contract for a later month. 

Topics: Coronavirus Oil oil price WTI

Virgin Atlantic may fold without state help: Branson

Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

  • "We will do everything we can to keep the airline going but we will need government support," Branson said
LONDON: British tycoon Richard Branson has warned that his part-owned airline Virgin Atlantic will collapse unless it receives financial aid from the UK government to weather the coronavirus crisis.
"We will do everything we can to keep the airline going but we will need government support to achieve that in the face of the severe uncertainty surrounding travel today and not knowing how long the planes will be grounded for," Branson said in a letter to employees seen by media.
Airlines around the world are on the financial ropes as government lockdown orders and border closures have forced them to ground most of their planes.
"This would be in the form of a commercial loan -- it wouldn't be free money and the airline would pay it back," he added after the billionaire faced criticism following the airline demanding that staff take unpaid leave during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"The reality of this unprecedented crisis is that many airlines around the world need government support and many have already received it," Branson added.
"Without it there won't be any competition left and hundreds of thousands more jobs will be lost, along with critical connectivity and huge economic value," the letter went on.
Virgin is reportedly seeking £500 million ($612 million, 564 million euros) in state help.
British no-frills airline EasyJet recently secured a £600-million loan from the British government, which is dealing with airlines on a case-by-case basis rather than heeding to Virgin's demand for a multi-billion-pound state-funded pot for the entire UK airline sector.
In his letter to staff, Branson referred to "lots of comments" about his wealth and a duty to prop up Virgin Atlantic and offer financial help to staff from his own pocket.
But he insisted that figures being published regarding his net worth were based on the value of Virgin businesses before the coronavirus pandemic, rather than "cash in a bank account ready to withdraw".
He added: "Today, the cash we have in the Virgin Group and my personal wealth is being invested across many companies around the world to protect as many jobs as possible, with a big part of that going to Virgin Atlantic."
Elsewhere on Monday, Virgin Australia -- also part-owned by Branson's Virgin Group -- moved toward voluntary administration, a source and local media said, making the carrier the largest yet to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
The source said staff learned of the decision late Monday, leaving about 10,000 pilots, flight attendants and ground crew in limbo.
Administrators are now expected to be appointed to try to find a buyer for the company and manage creditors.

Topics: virgin atlantic UK

