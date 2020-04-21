You are here

Russia’s confirmed coronavirus cases surge past 52,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month. (Reuters)
Updated 21 April 2020
Reuters

  • Fifty-one people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 456
MOSCOW: Russia recorded 5,642 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 52,763, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said on Tuesday.
Fifty-one people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 456, it said.
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak’s early stages.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia

Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

  • More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 375 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 7,135.
Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto reported 26 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 616.
More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered, he added.

Topics: Coronavirus Indonesia

