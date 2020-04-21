Iranian Islamic medicine ‘specialist’ claims camel urine cures coronavirus infections

LONDON: An Iranian man claiming to be a specialist in Islamic medicine called on Iranians to drink camel urine because it is the “best cure” for coronavirus infections.
Mehdi Sabili posted a video on his Instagram account, which has more than 600,000 followers, and said that the drink can also cure lung diseases and help people with asthma.
Sabili, the director of a religious-scientific institution in Iran, also previously claimed that a US research institute proved that camel urine is a cure and medicine for cancer.
Sabili is popular among some of the regime's loyalists and often uses his social media platforms to spread the government's propaganda.In Iran, Islamic medicine refers to the previous and current sayings of Shia imams on how to treat patients, which often contradicts modern medicine.
In the video, Sabali drank a glass of camel urine and called on viewers to drink it three times a day for three days.
