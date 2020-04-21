Iranian Islamic medicine ‘specialist’ claims camel urine cures coronavirus infections

You are here

Sabili, the director of a religious-scientific institution in Iran, also previously claimed that a US research institute proved that camel urine is a cure and medicine for cancer.  (Screengrab)
  • Mehdi Sabili posted a video on his Instagram account which has more than 600,000 followers
  • In the video, Sabali drank a glass of camel urine and called on viewers to drink it three times a day for three days.
LONDON: An Iranian man claiming to be a specialist in Islamic medicine called on Iranians to drink camel urine because it is the “best cure” for coronavirus infections.
Mehdi Sabili posted a video on his Instagram account, which has more than 600,000 followers, and said that the drink can also cure lung diseases and help people with asthma.
Sabili, the director of a religious-scientific institution in Iran, also previously claimed that a US research institute proved that camel urine is a cure and medicine for cancer. 
Sabili is popular among some of the regime's loyalists and often uses his social media platforms to spread the government's propaganda.In Iran, Islamic medicine refers to the previous and current sayings of Shia imams on how to treat patients, which often contradicts modern medicine.
In the video, Sabali drank a glass of camel urine and called on viewers to drink it three times a day for three days.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus COVID-19

Coronavirus gores Pamplona bull-run

  • Hundreds of thousands of people typically attend the centuries-old San Fermin celebration
  • Pamplona’s municipal council decided to call off the event, held each year between July 6 and 14
MADRID: Spain’s best-known bull running festival in the northern town of Pamplona has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pamplona city hall said Tuesday.
Hundreds of thousands of people typically attend the centuries-old San Fermin celebration, which sees half-ton fighting bulls chase hundreds of daredevils, many wearing traditional white shirts and scarves, though the narrow streets of the city each morning.
Pamplona’s municipal council decided to call off the event, held each year between July 6 and 14, because “the fight against COVID-19 has become a global priority and there is no other possible option for such massive festivities,” a statement said.
People flock to the city from all over the world to test their bravery and enjoy the festival’s mix of round-the-clock parties, religious processions and concerts.
Sixteen people have been killed in the bull runs since officials began keeping track in 1910.
The last death was in 2009 when a 27-year-old Spaniard was gored in the neck, heart and lungs.
The San Fermin festival dates back to medieval times and was immortalized in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”
COVID-19 has killed almost 21,300 people so far in Spain, the third-highest official toll after the United States and Italy.
The pandemic has also forced the suspension or postponement of major events such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Coachella music festival in southern California, and the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

Topics: Coronavirus Spain

