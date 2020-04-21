You are here

  • Home
  • Iran temporarily releases 1,000 foreign prisoners as coronavirus precaution

Iran temporarily releases 1,000 foreign prisoners as coronavirus precaution

Coronavirus has so far killed over 5,200 and infected more than 83,500 in Iran. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mn7zm

Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

Iran temporarily releases 1,000 foreign prisoners as coronavirus precaution

  • UN human rights experts last week called on Iran to expand the list of prisoners it has temporarily released
Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday that it has temporary released more than 1,000 foreign prisoners due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, following criticism by UN human rights experts.
“What Iran has done in guaranteeing prisoners’ health and granting furlough to them is a significant move” compared with what other countries have done, said judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili.
British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, arrested in 2016 and serving a five-year jail term for sedition, was among 100,000 prisoners temporarily released in March.
Her leave had been extended until May 20, her lawyer told state news agency IRNA on Tuesday.
A panel of UN human rights experts last week called on Iran to expand the list of prisoners it has temporarily released over the COVID-19 outbreak to include “prisoners of conscience and dual and foreign nationals.”
In response, Esmaili said the experts should report what “America and Britain have done regarding their detainees.”
“We have granted furlough to over 1,000 foreign nationals... some of these countries’ nationals were among them, too,” he told a news conference.
The judiciary spokesman said Iran should not be criticized for “discriminatory conduct” as it has an “excellent” track record.
The 100,000 — mainly Iranian — prisoners released temporarily last month were freed initially until April 19, when authorities extended their furlough until May 20.
The judiciary also announced last month that 10,000 prisoners would be released in an Iranian New Year amnesty.
The move aimed to “reduce the number of prisoners in light of the sensitive situation in the country,” Esmaili said at the time, without explicitly referring to the coronavirus pandemic.
Foreigners including French-Iranian Fariba Adelkhah and Iranian-American businessman Siamak Namazi and his father, Mohammad Bagher Namazi are believed to still be in detention, in the absence of any announcements to the contrary.
The Islamic republic does not recognize dual nationality and has lashed out at foreign governments for interfering in what it says are domestic cases.
Its government has been struggling to contain what is one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the novel coronavirus since reporting its first cases on February 19.
The virus has so far killed over 5,200 and infected more than 83,500 in the country.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Related

photos
Middle-East
Business as usual in Iran as malls, bazaars reopen amid pandemic coronavirus
Middle-East
Iranian president says prisoner leave to be extended

Gunman shoots seven people dead in Lebanese village of Baakline

Updated 21 April 2020

Gunman shoots seven people dead in Lebanese village of Baakline

  • Such shootings in Lebanon, where many people keep rifles or pistols in their homes, are rare
  • NNA said a pump action rifle and a Kalashnikov assault rifle were used
Updated 21 April 2020

BEIRUT: The bodies of seven persons, including five Syrians, were found shot dead in a mountain village southeast of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, state-run National News Agency reported.
The reason behind the shooting and who was behind it were not immediately clear but NNA said the shooter fled to nearby fields and was being chased by security forces.
NNA said a pump action rifle and a Kalashnikov assault rifle were used in the shootings.
Two Lebanese and five Syrians were found dead in three separate locations in the village of Baakline, local LBC TV reported.
Such shootings in Lebanon, where many people keep rifles or pistols in their homes, are rare.
Lebanon is home to more than a million Syrian refugees and other Syrians who are residents.

Topics: Lebanon Middle East Shooting

Related

World
Canada’s worst mass shooting leaves at least 18 dead
World
Christchurch attack survivor says shooting ‘damaged him for life’

Latest updates

Oil hits two-decade lows on low demand, storage woes
Iranian Islamic medicine ‘specialist’ claims camel urine cures coronavirus infections
Saudi interior ministry announces new curfew measures during Ramadan
TWITTER POLL: Overwhelming majority say keep lockdowns until coronavirus defeated
Gunman shoots seven people dead in Lebanese village of Baakline

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.