Spain arrests ex-rapper as Daesh fighter in Syria

In this photo taken from video released by Spanish National Police, showing police escorting suspected Egyptian extremists detained in a Monday overnight raid, in Almeria, Spain, Tuesday April 21, 2020. (Spanish National Police via AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

ALMERÍA: A former London rapper who stopped making music not long after his father’s extradition to face terror charges in the bombings of two US embassies was arrested Monday in southern Spain on suspicion of joining Daesh fighters in Syria.
Two sources close to the investigation told The Associated Press that police arrested Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary and two other men at a rented apartment. Abdel Bary is the son of an Egyptian operative of Al-Qaeda who was convicted for events related to the 1998 bombings at US embassies in Africa that killed 224 people.
A media release from Spain’s National Police didn’t name Abdel Bary. It described him as an Egyptian national who left Europe to fight in Syria and Iraq.
The police statement also called him “one of the most sought terrorists in Europe, both because of his criminal trajectory in the ranks of Daesh and because of the high danger that he represented.”
He and the two other men were arrested overnight at the apartment in Almería, a port city in southeastern Spain, the AP learned from officials on the ground and interviews with local residents.
The three were being interrogated on Tuesday and were scheduled to appear before a National Court judge in Madrid on Wednesday, according to a spokesman for the court that usually handles terror-related case. The spokesman who was not authorized to be named in media reports.
Police said the operation was the result of “international cooperation” between agents specialized in fighting terrorism who suspected that the Egyptian suspect might be traveling through Spain as he tried to return home from the Mideast.
Abdel Bary, who is believed to be 29, grew up in London to become a rapper known as Lyricist Jinn and L Jinny. Music videos still available online show him performing raps with references to drug use, violence and his family’s experience as asylum-seekers in Britain.
His radicalization reportedly took place shortly after his father, Abdel Abdul Bary, was extradited in 2012 to the United States, where he was tried for the twin bombings of the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. The father was convicted in New York and sentenced in 2015 to a 25-year prison term.
In a 2013 post still viewable on what appeared to be his Facebook account, the younger Abdul Bary left a message for his fans: “I have left everything for the sake of Allah,” he wrote. One year later, in August 2014, a photo of him holding a man’s severed head was posted on Twitter.
British investigators initially suspected Abdel Bary as being “Jihadi John,” the IS militant who spoke with a British accent in the video showing the execution of American journalist James Foley. Foley, one of the Daesh group’s early foreign victims, was decapitated. The real “Jihadi John” turned out to be Mohammed Emwazi, who also grew up in London.
Britain’s Foreign Office declined to comment on Tuesday’s arrests, referring queries to the Spanish police.
Shiraz Maher, an expert on radicalization at London’s King’s College, described Abdel Bary as one of the better known among a cluster of Islamist extremists that emerged in west London in the early 2010s. He was also one of the earliest so-called “foreign fighters” to become disillusioned with Daesh.
“Disillusionment kicked in at different stages for different people. He was known to have been disillusioned for quite a while. And he then just disappeared off the radar,” Maher said, suggesting that Abdel Bary’s early departure doesn’t necessarily signal that he was no longer a threat.
“He was a member of Daesh and clearly participated in all kinds of horrors the group was involved in and should face punishment for those crimes,” Maher said, using another name for Daesh. “But at this stage, he is more likely to be someone who was trying to save himself in Spain.”
Abdel Bary was no stranger to Spanish law enforcement. In 2015, a Spanish woman was arrested at an airport terminal in Madrid when she tried to travel to Turkey with a fake passport in order to meet up with and marry Abdel Bary.
At her trial, María de los Ángeles Cala Márquez said she had fallen in love with Abdel Bary after chatting with the former rapper online. In mid-2018 she was sentenced to two years of imprisonment with reprieve.
On Tuesday, Spanish police described Abdel Bary as having an“extremely violent” criminal profile.
His arrest took place in Cerro de San Cristóbal, a historic neighborhood in Almería known for its narrow streets dotted with nightclubs and a mix of old and new buildings leading to the city’s Alcazaba, a 10th-century fortress of Arabic origin.
Taxi driver Ángel Vílchez told the AP that at least six police vehicles and about 30 officers, including many in plainclothes, had blocked access to several streets for most of Monday.
Another neighbor, who asked not to be named in media reports, said police had showed up at 3 a.m. Monday and took away at least one person handcuffed from an apartment used for short stays by tourists.
Spain’s Interior Ministry says police have arrested nearly 400 people connected to extremist religious groups since 2012. Many of the arrests have not led to judicial convictions.

Italy PM looks to ease curbs after first fall in virus cases

Updated 11 min 9 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy PM looks to ease curbs after first fall in virus cases

  • Plans to restart ailing economy as health chief hails ‘positive signs’
Updated 11 min 9 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday that he will reveal plans to ease coronavirus restrictions and restart the economy after the country reported its first drop in infections since the outbreak began in February.

With almost 25,000 deaths so far, Italy has a higher coronavirus toll than any other European country and is second in the world only to the US with 40,000 fatalities.

On March 9, it was the first European country to order a national quarantine, with regions such as Lombardy and Veneto imposing lockdowns even earlier. After two extensions, the national lockdown is due to expire on May 3.

Conte said that he will announce moves to ease restrictions and restart the economy by the weekend.

The Italian leader must balance the need to prevent a fresh spike in infections while avoiding additional damage to the economy.
 
Italy is pinning its hopes on recent positive trends, with the number of people in intensive care also falling to its lowest level in a month as Europe’s hardest-hit country began to see the first direct benefits of its economically devastating lockdown.

“For the first time, we have seen a new positive development — the number of currently positive has declined,” Angelo Borrelli, the Civil Protection Agency chief, told a news conference.

“The number in intensive care is the lowest it has been in a month,” he added.

However, those figures are widely regarded as estimates rather than actual tallies. Most Italian doctors believe the number of deaths and infections is much higher than those officially reported. People who died at home or in care facilities are not included and some of the hardest-hit regions have tested only the most severely ill patients.

Some experts believe the true human cost of the pandemic will be revealed in the number of excess deaths registered in the past few months.

In northern Italy, where the outbreak began, some provinces have seen the number of deaths over a single month increase by a factor of four or five, even though the official virus tolls were relatively small. 

However, Civil Protection experts said the fall in the number of reported cases marks a turning point as Italy considers easing restrictions and weighs up extending the lockdown beyond May 3.

The economic and psychological toll of the six-week lockdown is hard to quantify. Figures released at the weekend said that half the country’s official workforce of 23 million have sought government aid because they were furloughed or unemployed as a result of the outbreak. 

“I would like to say, let’s open everything now. But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve rise uncontrollably and would jeopardize all the efforts we’ve made until now,” Conte wrote in a social media post before addressing Parliament on what aid the country is likely to receive from the EU in the next few weeks.

The prime minister laid out the difficulties of the so-called “phase 2” in reopening the economy, saying a plan would be presented “before the end of this week.”

“A reasonable expectation is that we will apply it from May 4. We have to reopen on the basis of policy that takes into consideration all the details and cuts across all the data. A serious policy, scientific,” Conte said.

If businesses reopen, officials will need to consider how workers get to and from work, in order to avoid congestion that could open the door to new contagion.

“We cannot afford ‘rush hours’ anymore, so we will have to find a sustainable solution on how to commute,” he added. 

After a two-month long lockdown, with people allowed to leave their houses only to go to supermarkets or pharmacies and to walk no more than 250 m from their residences, Italians are impatient to return to work.
 
Some businesses, such as bookstores and selected professional firms, have reopened, with queues forming outside bookshops in Rome and Milan, while the noise of traffic is returning to some streets after weeks of near silence.

Meanwhile, the Umbria and Basilicata regions are calling for an immediate end to the quarantine after studies revealed that infection has stopped in both areas.

However, the same studies showed that the zero infection target will not be achieved before the end of June in northern regions such as Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont.

With a longer lockdown possible, scientists are pushing the government to carry out psychological tests to determine how long people can stay confined to their homes.

Topics: Italy Coronavirus

