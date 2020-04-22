Israel: Palestinian shot and killed after stabbing policeman

You are here

Israeli forces inspect the checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, between the village of Abu Dis and the town of Bethlehem, where the attack happened on April 22, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 22 April 2020
AP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian attacker was shot and killed on Wednesday after he rammed his vehicle into an Israeli checkpoint and stabbed a police officer there, Israeli police said.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the attack took place near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, and a sweep of the area found a pipe bomb at the scene. The Israeli policeman was moderately wounded, he said.
Video footage of the incident shows a white van veering off a road onto the curb and ramming into the officer, hurtling him several feet back. The assailant is then seen jumping out of the vehicle with what looks like a pair of scissors and lunging at the injured policeman.
A scuffle ensues with the policeman retreating and the assailant giving chase before other officers on the scene pursue him off camera. Police said the other officers on the scene eventually shot the attacker and killed him. There were no other details about the Palestinian’s identity.
Such Palestinian attacks on Israeli police and military positions in the West Bank have been a frequent occurrence in recent years but have tapered off significantly in recent months, especially since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the region pushed many indoors. However, earlier this week, Israeli forces thwarted a potential attack with Palestinians hurling firebombs at Israeli vehicles.

Israel says Hamas bomb squad arrested

AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Shin Bet said Wednesday it had arrested three Palestinians accused of being part of a “Hamas terrorist infrastructure” plotting bomb attacks on Israeli targets in the occupied West Bank.
The shadowy security agency said in a statement that a joint operation with army and police led to the arrest last month of Omar Eid, 24, a resident of the West Bank village of Deir Jirir.
Also arrested at the time were Ahmed Sajidiyya, 27, of the Qalandia Palestinian refugee camp and Muhammad Hamad, 26, from nearby Kufr Aqab, both located in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Shin Bet said the men planned to make a bomb from plans downloaded from the Internet and bought chemicals, nails and other metallic objects for that purpose.
They were arrested “before being able to assemble the explosive device,” it added.
The statement said the three first met at Birzeit University, near Ramallah, where they also came into contact with Abd Al-Rahman Hamdan, “a senior activist” for the Islamist militant group Hamas on the campus, who funded their activities with tens of thousands of shekels (thousands of dollars/euros).
The statement also accused the men of past “attempts to carry out bomb attacks” against Israeli soldiers and said they were planning future missions with remotely-detonated bombs against Israeli traffic and army posts in the Ramallah area.
They had even weighed bombing a Jerusalem football stadium during a game but a reconnaissance visit by Eid left him daunted by the high security and the idea was dropped, it said.

