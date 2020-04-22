You are here

2 cats in NY become first US pets to test positive for virus

A stray cat stays on empty Istiklal street, the main shopping center of Istanbul, on April 19, 2020. Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States. (AFP)
AP

  • The cats are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods
NEW YORK: Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials said Wednesday.
The cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods, the US Department of Agriculture and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The finding, which comes after positive tests in some tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo, adds to a small number of confirmed cases of the virus in animals worldwide. US authorities say that while it appears some animals can get the virus from people, there’s no indication the animals are transmitting it to human beings.
“We don’t want people to panic. We don’t want people to be afraid of pets” or to rush to test them en masse, said Dr. Casey Barton Behravesh, a CDC official who works on human-animal health connections. “There’s no evidence that pets are playing a role in spreading this disease to people.”
Still, the CDC is recommending that people prevent their pets from interacting with people or animals outside their homes — by keeping cats indoors and dogs out of dog parks, for instance.
Coronavirus testing for pets isn’t recommended unless an animal has been exposed to a person with COVID-19 and the animal has symptoms of the disease — and tests have ruled out more common possible causes, said Dr. Jane Rooney of the USDA. Veterinarians who think testing is warranted are supposed to contact state officials to decide.
Barton Behravesh said the animal tests are done at veterinary labs and use different chemicals than human tests, which have been in short supply during the crisis.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.
Scientists are working to understand the potential for transmission to animals in homes, farms and elsewhere. So far, it doesn’t appear that livestock or poultry are susceptible, Rooney said.
The two cats live in different parts of the state; the USDA and CDC wouldn’t say where specifically.
The first cat fell ill about a week after a person in its household had a short respiratory illness, though the person’s ailment wasn’t confirmed to be COVID-19, Barton Behravesh said. The animal goes outdoors at times and might have come into contact with an infected person in the area, she said.
The second cat’s owner tested positive for COVID-19 before the cat became sick, officials said. Another cat in the same home hasn’t shown any signs of illness.
The agencies have recommended that any pet owners with COVID-19 avoid petting, snuggling or other contact with their animals as much as possible, including wearing a face covering while caring for them.
There have been a handful of reports outside the US of pet dogs or cats becoming infected after close contact with contagious people, including a Hong Kong dog that tested positive for a low level of the pathogen in February and early March. Hong Kong agriculture authorities concluded that pet dogs and cats couldn’t pass the virus to human beings but could test positive if exposed by their owners.
A tiger at the Bronx Zoo had what was believed to be the first confirmed coronavirus case in an animal in the US or a tiger anywhere. The 4-year-old Malayan tiger, named Nadia, was tested after starting to showing signs of illness on March 27, 11 days after the zoo closed to the public because of the virus.
Three other tigers and three lions later showed symptoms. Tests subsequently confirmed they all had the virus, as did another tiger that shares their exhibit but didn’t show any signs of illness, the zoo said Wednesday.
All the affected cats are doing well, with good appetites and much less coughing, the zoo said.
Zoo officials said they believe the animals were exposed by a keeper who had the virus but wasn’t showing symptoms at the time. Staffers who work with the cats have since started wearing infection-protection garb.

Medical groups voice concern over unreported COVID-19 deaths in Turkey 

Arab News

  • Turkey currently ranks among the most affected countries in the world and the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the Middle East
  • The country did not choose a countrywide lockdown, except for a curfew for those over 65 and under 20 years old, preferring to keep the economy’s wheels turning
ANKARA: Istanbul recorded about 30 percent more deaths between March 9 and April 12 than in previous years, the New York Times recently reported, prompting concern that while the official death count in Turkey remains low the real toll may be higher.
The city is believed to have recorded 2,100 more deaths than in the same period in the past two years. According to the medical professionals who spoke to Arab News, some of these deaths may be attributed to cancer and other ailments but the rest are likely to be a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Turkey neighbors Iran, which has been hard hit by COVID-19 with 5,391 deaths and 85,996 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, and Ankara took the decision to suspend air traffic very late.
Furthermore, COVID-19 testing was not widespread until the beginning of April.
“Turkey is only considering COVID-19 cases with a positive test result, without including the cases with negative results (but showing all symptoms of the virus),” Dr. Sinan Adiyaman, head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), told Arab News.

The World Health Organization uses two key codes for identifying COVID-19 cases: The code U07.1 is assigned to a disease diagnosis of COVID-19 confirmed by laboratory testing, and U07.2 is assigned to a clinical or epidemiological diagnosis of COVID-19 where laboratory confirmation is inconclusive or not available. Contrary to WHO guidelines Turkey does not use the second code.
The government announced the first death from COVID-19 on March 17. However, the Times suggests deaths may have begun some weeks earlier when people were not following social distancing rules strictly or using personal protective equipment regularly because they were not instructed to do so.
Turkey currently ranks among the most affected countries in the world and the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the Middle East, with death cases approaching to 2,500 and the total number of infections surpassing 95,500.
Yet the country did not choose a countrywide lockdown, except for a curfew for those over 65 and under 20 years old, preferring to keep the economy’s wheels turning amid high rates of unemployment and inflation.
Adiyaman emphasizes the need for more transparency and the strict classification of the COVID-19 cases to give a clearer picture of the contagion.
The Turkish Medical Association submitted dozens of questions to the health minister last week to get some detailed data about COVID-19 cases, such as the number of medical staff who had been infected by the virus and the cities where patients live.
“We call on the Turkish health ministry to classify the deaths in this period separately and to use the U07.2 code for the cases that are diagnosed clinically and epidemiologically because of the reliability of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) kits for coronavirus diagnoses is about 50 percent,” Dr. Adiyaman said.
Other groups are also voicing their concern about the under-reporting of COVID-19 fatalities.
In a report based on the burial rates recorded on the central electronic system over the past five years, the Turkish Thoracic Society has warned that the death rates in Istanbul and the northern city of Trabzon have increased tremendously, without any reason being made public.
The death rates increased by 10 percent in Istanbul, and by 25 percent in Trabzon, especially with the week beginning March 2.
“Some patients have been buried without being tested. We are calling for verbal autopsies with their relatives about whether they had a high fever or dry cough during their illness. It will reveal the cause of the death,” Adiyaman said.
On Tuesday, Turkey evacuated hundreds of its nationals from abroad and placed them in two-week quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.
In the meantime, the government has banned opposition-run municipalities in Turkey from leading fundraising campaigns, as well as local initiatives such as distributing bread to those in need.

