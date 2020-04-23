UK religious leaders issue message of hope and unity amid pandemic

LONDON: Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist clerics in the UK have issued a joint statement encouraging people to stay at home, work in their communities and remain united in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The rare statement also called on followers to maintain hope even in isolation. It was signed by representatives from the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Council, the Church of England, the Board of Deputies of British Jews, and the Hindu Forum.

Mosques, churches, synagogues and temples have been shut since lockdown measures were put in place in the UK on March 23, although many closed earlier.

Despite this, there have been false claims on social media

that Muslims and mosques have broken the lockdown. Many of the claims have been accompanied by footage and photographs taken before it was introduced.

In the statement, the religious leaders wrote: “We have closed our places of worship, but the hearts of our communities remain open. We commit ourselves to encouraging our communities to continue to help, support and give.”

They added: “We pledge ourselves to making our communities stronger and building new friendships. We commend our communities for following official guidance for the sake of all of us. We will reject fracture, disunity and scapegoating of any community.”

Muddassar Ahmed, advisory board member for the Faiths Forum for London, praised the initiative.

“This is a very difficult time spiritually — many people are feeling disillusioned, and maybe not seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” he told Arab News.

“But the fact that different faiths groups are coming together and joining forces is a rare piece of positive news in such difficult times.”

Jasvir Singh, chairman of the network City Sikhs, said: “Now more than ever, it’s important for us to show our unity as a nation. Faith plays such an important role in many people’s lives, especially during troubling and unsettling times, and this reflection shows that we as faith leaders are united in our thoughts, our gratitude and our hopes.”

Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: “While the lockdown prevents us meeting in person, the Jewish community remains absolutely committed to solidarity with other faith communities. We are stronger united, and a global crisis cannot change that.”