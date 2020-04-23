You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong political crisis deepens despite protest lull during virus

Hong Kong political crisis deepens despite protest lull during virus

Former lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Martin Lee, center, leaves the Central District police station in Hong Kong, after being arrested and accused of organizing and taking part in an unlawful assembly in August last year in this April 18, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gf4u2

Updated 23 April 2020
AFP

Hong Kong political crisis deepens despite protest lull during virus

  • Political tensions have soared once more, threatening to upend the calm in a city still ruptured by ideological divides
  • Beijing has also made it clear it wants Hong Kong to have a new national security law
Updated 23 April 2020
AFP

HONG KONG: A roundup of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and a row over the powers of Beijing’s office in the city have deepened the political crisis engulfing the financial hub even as a coronavirus lockdown prevents large-scale protests.
The mass demonstrations that convulsed the semi-autonomous Chinese city for seven straight months last year have dissipated during the COVID-19 crisis as cautious residents stick to social distancing.
But over the past week, political tensions have soared once more, threatening to upend the calm in a city still ruptured by ideological divides and where many fear China’s strengthening grip is eroding their freedoms.
There is a “new, gritty nastiness emerging,” risk management consultants Steve Vickers Associates warned in a note this week, and with neither Beijing nor the democracy camp willing to make compromises, future unrest was near inevitable.
On Saturday, police arrested 15 prominent activists on charges linked to last year’s demonstrations.
Those detained were not masked protesters who often violently clashed with police, but rather some of the city’s best-known moderates — including former lawmakers, academics and a media tycoon.
Among them was 81-year-old barrister Martin Lee, who in the 1980s helped draft the “Basic Law” — the city’s mini-constitution that grants liberties and a high degree of autonomy unseen on the Chinese mainland.
The police swoop came during a row over whether Beijing was reinterpreting a key part of that document.
The spat began when the Liaison Office — which represents China’s central government — issued a statement condemning pro-democracy lawmakers for filibustering in the legislature.
The office suggested the politicians had breached their oath of office and could be prosecuted.
That sparked accusations that Beijing had crossed a line.
While China’s control over Hong Kong’s foreign policy and defense is undisputed, Article 22 of the Basic Law forbids Beijing departments from “interfering” in areas where the city governs itself — such as its legislature and separate judicial system.
As criticism mounted, the Liaison Office made a landmark announcement: it was not governed by the provision — even though documents previously submitted to Hong Kong’s legislature stated it was.
Instead, it argued it had a “distinctive” role and could exercise a “supervisory power” over the city.
Hong Kong’s government deepened the confusion when it issued a statement initially saying the Liaison Office was governed by Article 22, only to retract it hours later and issue two more corrected versions.
The cabinet member whose office provided the advice for the initial statement was moved to a new position in a reshuffle on Wednesday, although city leader Carrie Lam denied it was linked to the furor.
Critics seized on the move as the latest attempt by Beijing to increase control over Hong Kong’s politics.
The Progressive Lawyers Group called it “brazen in its intention to tighten Beijing’s grip on the city by unconstitutionally expanding the powers of the Liaison Office.”
And the Bar Association published a legal analysis concluding there was “no question” Beijing’s offices in the city were bound by the non-interference clause.
Prominent activist Joshua Wong said he believed China’s leaders were taking advantage of the world being distracted by the pandemic.
“Beijing in the upcoming future will just strengthen and enhance interference in Hong Kong local affairs,” he said.
Others disputed the idea that the Liaison Office crossed a legal rubicon.
“Merely commenting and expressing one’s view on a matter of public interest would not count as intervention,” Simon Young, a law professor at the University of Hong Kong, said.
Jasper Tsang, a former president of Hong Kong’s legislature and a pro-Beijing heavyweight, said the Liaison Office felt it had “no choice” but to wade into the paralysis in the legislature, which had left a dozen bills languishing for months.
Opponents are filibustering to delay a bill outlawing insults to the Chinese national anthem — a serious provocation to Beijing.
Tsang said the Liaison Office would likely be more confrontational in future.
“How can you stop it?” he said.
Expectations are now rising that last year’s unrest will return, especially with legislative elections due in September, when the pro-democracy camp is hoping to score large gains.
Beijing has also made it clear it wants Hong Kong to have a new national security law — a proposal that sparked huge protests in 2003.
Now, some dissidents have started calling for a protest on July 1 even if social distancing measures against the virus are still in place.
“Businesses should prepare for further civil unrest, as the threat from the virus recedes and friction rises,” said Steve Vickers Associates.

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

Update
World
Hong Kong protesters throng streets as government urges calm
World
Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up anti-government protest

UK’s largest Ramadan event goes online amid coronavirus curbs 

Updated 47 min 4 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

UK’s largest Ramadan event goes online amid coronavirus curbs 

  • The MCB has advised Muslims to participate in virtual iftar events and tune in to their local mosque’s live streamed services
  • The East London Mosque and London Muslim Center has partnered with My Open Iftar and is using donations to help people locally share the Ramadan spirit
Updated 47 min 4 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: Open Iftar, the UK’s largest community event during Ramadan, will go online this year to allow people to connect over iftar while adhering to social distancing restrictions that aim to curb the spread of coronavirus.
 Volunteers from the Ramadan Tent Project, the social enterprise group that hosts Open Iftar, will launch a virtual My Open Iftar to keep the iftar tradition alive amid the virus outbreak.
 Amad Afzal, the project’s head of operations, told Arab News: “Under normal circumstances, Open Iftar is a free event held at a venue where people of all backgrounds and faiths come together to break bread.
 “As a Muslim organization, we use Ramadan and the iftar meal as a way to bring communities together. We encourage people to sit together, have a meal and get to know each other. That is our key mission — to bring communities together and help people understand each other better,” he said.
 In 2019, Open Iftar was held at locations across London, including Trafalgar Square, Westminster Abbey, the British Library and Wembley Stadium. Gatherings also took place in major English cities including Sheffield, Newcastle, Leicester, Bradford, Manchester and Birmingham.
“Last year was a big year for us and we had a very positive reception,” Afzal said. “It was our intention to replicate that this year, and at the end of February, 2020, all 50 of our locations in London and across the UK had been finalized for Ramadan.”
 However, the coronavirus pandemic means that iftar this year will be different not only in the UK but also around the world as mosques, markets, cafes and restaurants remain closed to limit the spread of the virus.
 “The suspension of services in mosques and social distancing measures will make Ramadan 2020 feel very different for Muslims. Ramadan is usually a time for Muslims to gather with friends and family and in mosques to break the fast and pray together,” the Muslim Council of Britain said on Monday as part of its guidance to Muslims observing Ramadan in the UK.
 The council has advised Muslims to host and attend virtual iftar events and tune in to their local mosque’s live streamed services to keep the communal spirit of Ramadan alive.
 My Open Iftar will allow Muslims and non-Muslims to stay connected at a time when people are “feeling lonely and anxious due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Afzal said.
 “That is our contingency plan for this year and essentially means we are going digital. We will host a virtual My Open Iftar and we are trying to spread as much positivity around as possible,” he added.
Volunteers at the Ramadan Tent project have created 1,000 packs with information on Ramadan, Islam, and how to protect physical and mental health during the holy month and the lockdown.
 “We want to cater to all ages, and have made the packs child friendly and fun,” Afzal said. “We added decorations, balloons and coloring paper so children can make their own decorations at home.
 “I’m proud to say that all 1,000 packs were signed up for within a week of us launching. So now we are releasing Eid packs, 500 of which were signed up for within 48 hours,” he said.


 Once Ramadan begins, the Ramadan Tent Project will use its social media platforms to host a virtual Open Iftar every day.
 “People can sign up and there will be a few members of the team who will speak to everyone and ask people how they are getting on. Each night, we will have a guest speaker who will speak for between 20 and 30 minutes about topics that are not only relevant to Ramadan but also to the situation we are in, the community and society in general,” he said.
 “Once the guest speaker finishes, people can ask questions and interact with each other. So although we are observing social distancing, we are making the most of the technology available and all the work that we have done over the years to ensure that the community can still come together, share a virtual iftar and stay connected spiritually,” Afzal said.
The video conferencing platform Zoom will be used to host My Open Iftar, but the event will also be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
 “We’ll have a hundred people on Zoom along with one of the team and the guest speaker. People on Zoom can ask questions, interact with each other and communicate using the chat feature,” Afzal said.
 “People will interact with each other until the Adhan, which will be live streamed, is given and then we’ll encourage people to have iftar with their families or connect with loved ones online. After that, people are being encouraged to join the virtual community by sharing pictures and videos of their iftar using the hashtag #MyOpenIftar.”


 The Ramadan Tent Project is a social enterprise that relies on donations for much of its income.
 “We usually have sponsors, but unfortunately we have lost out on that this year due the pandemic,” Afzal said.
 The East London Mosque and London Muslim Center has partnered with My Open Iftar and is using donations to help people locally share the Ramadan spirit.
 Media and communications manager Khizar Mohammad told Arab News that the mosque is working to support those in need during Ramadan.
“We aim to provide up to 200 Iftar meals to the vulnerable and elderly as well as to Muslim NHS workers on duty in the London borough of Tower Hamlets daily. The meals will be delivered by volunteers who will observe appropriate safety measures,” he said.
 Meals are funded through donations made via the mosque’s website.
 The coronavirus pandemic has seen a surge in Muslim-led community initiatives across the UK and the Muslim Council of Britain is encouraging all Muslims to use the holy month to give back to their communities.
 “It is important to use this time to reconsider, to reflect on the way we live our lives and the way we relate to our creator, our communities and those in need,” Harun Khan, the council’s secretary general, said on Monday.
 Afzal reiterated this message by saying: “As human beings and Muslims, we have an obligation to protect the most vulnerable people in our societies. We want to keep the Ramadan spirit alive while also making sure we comply with social distancing measures.
 “We want to bring communities together regardless of background and beliefs as we all have something in common — we are all human.”

 

Topics: Coronavirus UK Ramadan Ramadan 2020 Open Iftar

Related

Special
World
Mosques across US cancel on-site Ramadan services
Saudi Arabia
Islamic minister launches online Ramadan lecture series

Latest updates

UAE arts center launches virtual program to showcase Emirati creative talent
Face masks to strawberries: Abu Dhabi hospital keeps tabs on resources
Worst UK slump in ‘centuries’ looms as lockdown slams business
Snapchat to host Ramadan shows
Sign of the times: Artist Zoulikha Bouabdellah's work is particularly resonant today

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.