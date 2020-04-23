TWITTER POLL: Lockdown life might keep away coronavirus, but the pounds are piling on

DUBAI: People might be losing their minds during these long lockdown days, but an Arab News Twitter poll has found that what’s lost upstairs is being gained around the waist.

More than 37 percent of people said they were getting fat, while more than 40 percent said they noticed no difference whatsoever.

Just over 22 percent of the 613 people who took part said they had actually managed to shed a few pounds, even though the gyms are closed and in many places people are restricted to their homes.

Across the Gulf region gyms and fitness halls have been closed for several weeks as governments fight to restrict the spread of the potentially lethal coronavirus.

For many it is difficult to see how to exercise while restricted to your home.

“how I can lost my fat,” asked @opti_mus2

But @DrBandar13 believes it is a mindset.

“Losing weight is a mind game. Change your mind. Change your body,” he said.

