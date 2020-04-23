You are here

  • Home
  • TWITTER POLL: Lockdown life might keep away coronavirus, but the pounds are piling on

TWITTER POLL: Lockdown life might keep away coronavirus, but the pounds are piling on

Only 22 percent of people said they had lost weight. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/42rbn

Updated 23 April 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: Lockdown life might keep away coronavirus, but the pounds are piling on

  • Less than a quarter of those who took part have lost weight
  • More than 40 percent said they have noticed no difference at all
Updated 23 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: People might be losing their minds during these long lockdown days, but an Arab News Twitter poll has found that what’s lost upstairs is being gained around the waist.

More than 37 percent of people said they were getting fat, while more than 40 percent said they noticed no difference whatsoever.

Just over 22 percent of the 613 people who took part said they had actually managed to shed a few pounds, even though the gyms are closed and in many places people are restricted to their homes.

Across the Gulf region gyms and fitness halls have been closed for several weeks as governments fight to restrict the spread of the potentially lethal coronavirus.

For many it is difficult to see how to exercise while restricted to your home.

“how I can lost my fat,” asked @opti_mus2

But @DrBandar13 believes it is a mindset.

“Losing weight is a mind game. Change your mind. Change your body,” he said.

NOW TAKE OUR NEW POLL:

Topics: Twitter poll Coronavirus COVID-19 Health

Related

Media
TWITTER POLL: Overwhelming majority say keep lockdowns until coronavirus defeated
Media
TWITTER POLL: More than 60% say coronavirus was man-made

Kashmiri journalist faces terrorism charges

Masrat Zahra. (Photo: Social media)
Updated 22 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Kashmiri journalist faces terrorism charges

  • “What is my crime? I have been sharing my published materials on Facebook for quite some time and the case has really shocked me
Updated 22 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

PATNA, INDIA: A young Kashmiri photojournalist was on Tuesday facing terrorism charges after being booked by police for engaging in “antinational activities” on social media.

Law enforcement officers in Indian-administered Kashmir booked 26-year-old Masrat Zahra under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which allows authorities to designate individuals as terrorists.
The Srinagar-based journalist told Arab News: “What is my crime? I have been sharing my published materials on Facebook for quite some time and the case has really shocked me.
“What has surprised me is that police have not addressed me as a journalist but as a Facebook user,” said Zahra, whose work has appeared in many international publications.
A statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir cyber police on Saturday said that officers had received “information through reliable sources that one Facebook user, namely Masrat Zahra, is uploading antinational posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and to promote offenses against public tranquility.”
It added that “the Facebook user is also believed to be uploading photographs which can provoke the public to disturb law and order” and “dent the image of law enforcing agencies.”
On Monday, Zahra was booked under the UAPA.
Her recent work portrayed a woman who had been having panic attacks after claiming that her husband had been killed by the Indian army.
Also, on Monday, Srinagar police booked another Kashmiri journalist, Peerzada Ashiq, who works for prominent national daily The Hindu, on charges that one of his recent stories was “factually incorrect and could cause fear or alarm in the minds of the public.”

FASTFACT

Law enforcement officers in Indian-administered Kashmir booked 26-year-old Masrat Zahra under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which allows authorities to designate individuals as terrorists.

Titled “Families of slain militants given curfew pass,” Ashiq’s report investigated how amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, authorities had issued special passes to the families of slain militants from south Kashmir’s Shopian district to visit their graves in another district, some 110 kilometers away.
“This is an attempt to make the atmosphere difficult for journalists in Kashmir,” Shuja-ul-Haq, president of Kashmir Press Club, told Arab News.
“We are going through a difficult time. Despite assurances from the authorities, cases are being filed against journalists. The media fraternity is in shock in the valley,” he said.
Srinagar-based journalist, Gowhar Gilani, said: “It’s traumatic what is happening. As journalists we feel we are on a ventilator and need support to survive. A democracy cannot run without vibrant political activities and independent media.”
One senior Kashmiri journalist, who wished to remain anonymous, said that cases against journalists were not new in Kashmir, but it was new for them to be brought on terrorism charges.
“In any other part of the world there would be a massive outcry if journalists were booked so blatantly, but in Kashmir everything is justified under the garb of protecting national security,” he said.

Topics: Kashmir India BJP RSS terrorists

Related

World
Stop mob lynching of minorities, leading Indians tell Prime Minister Modi

Latest updates

Unilever sees pandemic changing consumer habits
Besieged Gazans anxious over new Israeli government’s moves
Saudi king increases Ramadan meals project funding in 18 countries
Northern Borders governor and transport minister discuss Kingdom’s supply chains
Abdulrahman Al-Asem, CEO of the Saudi Libraries Authority

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.