You are here

  • Home
  • TWITTER POLL: Overwhelming majority say keep lockdowns until coronavirus defeated

TWITTER POLL: Overwhelming majority say keep lockdowns until coronavirus defeated

Few - if any - are enjoying the lockdown. But most say it is necessary if the coronavirus is to be defeated. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yxzeh

Updated 21 April 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: Overwhelming majority say keep lockdowns until coronavirus defeated

  • The lockdown is seen as a necessary evil for many
  • There are still people who believe that it's time to move on
Updated 21 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Two-thirds of people say countries should continue to extend the lockdowns enforced to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus from striking, an Arab News Twitter poll has revealed.

Nearly 2.5 million people have been infected with the virus globally, of which more than 171,200 have died.

But despite the ongoing increases, many countries have been looking into the possibility of easing the rules that were imposed to slow the spread of the potentially lethal virus.

Of the 1,213 people who took part, 907 said they believed extending the curfews and other restrictions was necessary to stop a second wave of the disease, while 305 said it was time to move on.

Singapore had previously been heralded for its calm approach in its handling of the virus, but in more recent times has seen the number of cases explode after a spread that began among the island-nation’s migrant labor force.

Now the Asia Pacific country has been forced to impose a partial lockdown after daily increases of around 1,000 people infected with the coronavirus.

@K_Suwaid said the Singapore example was reason enough to maintain the curfews and other restrictions.

 

In the US there has been a resistance to the lockdowns, with protestors standing in the streets - although, despte their apprent defiance, some were seen wearing protective masks.

However @mazzy_mazz says that while a curfew can help a bit, it still needs to be part of a bigger plan.

 

Now take our new Twitter poll

 

Topics: Coronavirus China Coronavirus COVID-19 Twitter poll

Related

Media
TWITTER POLL: More than 60% say coronavirus was man-made
Media
TWITTER POLL: Do you agree with the US decision to cut funding to World Health Organization?

Saudis fight misinformation related to coronavirus disease

Some experts say that authorities should adopt strict measures against rumormongers to reassure the general public. (SPA)
Updated 21 min 48 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudis fight misinformation related to coronavirus disease

  • Fake and misleading information can cause unnecessary panic in society and drive many to stock up on food
Updated 21 min 48 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi health officials fighting against false stories regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have warned citizens against the rising “misinfordemic” (misinformation related to COVID-19).
Several Saudi authorities have warned against believing the myths about COVID-19. Experts in many fields have told Arab News that misleading information can cause great damage.
Dr. Ali Al-Farhan, a physician and consultant, said there are a lot of fake stories surrounding COVID-19 on social media.
“False information means that false advice can spread very quickly, and can change human behavior, opening the door to greater risks for patients,” he warned.
“The Kingdom realized early that it needed to limit false information, so the government launched a daily news conference stating the facts. They also dedicated a special number (937) for people who would like to get more information,” he said.
Dr. Ali Alanazi, the chair of the School of Media at King Saud University, said: “Rumors are used sometimes as a weapon to undermine the morale of targeted people. They are extremely dangerous. One should verify the source of news and always rely on trustworthy sources.”
Alanzai said that it was “important for us to analyze a rumor in order to identify its objectives,” adding: “If someone starts rumors about the shortage of a necessary commodity during a crisis, this rumormonger wants to undermine trust in the government and its ability to provide sufficient supplies.”
Fake and misleading information can cause unnecessary panic in society and drive many to stock up on food. This could impact food security and deprive others.
As a result, some will buy food from the black market while those who cannot afford the higher prices will steal.
Turki Abdul Aziz Almatrouk, an assistant professor of sociology at King Saud University, warned that fake news can also cause needless worry. In extreme cases, they could develop obsessive compulsive behavior around cleanliness. He said that some people develop skin issues from using too much sanitizer.
“To have doubts about the reliability of the news coming from official sources can cause mistrust between these sources and individuals. Enemies can benefit from this situation and use it to spread more misleading information in order to destabilize a country,” he said.
Abdul Aziz Alhumaidi, a technology consultant, said it is difficult to control what can be spread on social media due to the absence of unanimous international legislation. He said rumors should be countered with educational messages that urge people to get news from the trustworthy sources. He said that social media websites have made the spread of rumors and fake news easier, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turki Alrasheed, a legal consultant, said authorities should adopt draconian measures against rumormongers to reassure the general public.
He commended the role the Ministry of Health has played in raising public awareness about COVID-19. The consultant said more measures should be taken to debunk fake and misleading information and arrest rumormongers. He stressed the important role of the Public Prosecution in intensifying awareness campaigns about the consequences of rumors that cause public panic.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Young Saudis take part in contest to promote tolerance
Special
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s active mass testing contains COVID-19 spread

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet discuss coronavirus measures, global oil stability
Saudi Arabia’s active mass testing contains virus spread
Trump vows to rescue US oil amid further crude market turmoil
Saudis fight misinformation related to coronavirus disease
Arabian Travel Market moved to 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.