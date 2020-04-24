You are here

Britain to stick with lockdown for now despite economic pressure — minister

Britain will keep lockdown measures in place until it is safe to ease restrictions despite the economic costs of the rules. (Reuters)
Updated 24 April 2020
Reuters

  • ‘I will not allow for changes to be made that are unsafe’
LONDON: Britain will keep lockdown measures in place until it is safe to ease restrictions despite the economic costs of the rules, health minister Matt Hancock told BBC Radio on Friday.
“I will not allow for changes to be made that are unsafe. We’ve got to keep the public safe. And I understand the economic pressures, that is my background and I care deeply about that,” Hancock said, adding that getting the number of cases down was the best thing for the economy and that a second spike would be economically damaging.
“I understand those voices who are saying that we should move sooner, but that is not something we’re going to do. We’re going to move when it is safe to do so.”

Pandemic forces Arctic expedition to take 3-week break

  • RV Polarstern will leave its position in the high Arctic and break through the surrounding sea ice to rendezvous with two German vessels bringing supplies and crew replacements
  • Expedition leader Markus Rex: It’s one of the last human communities in the world where a hundred people can have a barbecue together
BERLIN: Organizers of a year-long international Arctic science expedition say they have found a way to keep going despite difficulties caused by the pandemic lockdown, but it will require a three-week break in the mission.
Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Ocean Research said Friday that the expedition ship RV Polarstern will leave its position in the high Arctic next month and break through the surrounding sea ice to rendezvous with two German vessels bringing supplies and crew replacements.
The maneuver is necessary because travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus make a planned resupply by air or sea from Norway or Russia impossible.
Expedition leader Markus Rex told The Associated Press that the lockdown could have scuttled the remainder of the mission.
“For a long time it was on a knife edge and there was even a possibility that the expedition might have to be broken off,” he said.
The 140-million-euro ($158 million) expedition set out last September with 100 scientists and crew from 17 nations including the United States, France, China and Britain. Its goal is to study the impact of global warming on the Arctic and improve scientific models used to forecast how the climate will change worldwide.
As temperatures in the Arctic plummeted and the ocean surface froze over last fall, scientists built a research camp on the ice with the Polarstern acting as their base.
Rex said expedition members will have to pause numerous scientific measurements during the three-week supply run, but that this was preferable to abandoning the mission entirely.
“In view of the massive challenge caused by the global pandemic, we’re very glad that we can do this,” he said. If all goes well, the Polarstern will return to its research post and continue the expedition until October as planned.
Two Twin Otter aircraft that came in via Canada were able to land on the ice next to Polarstern Wednesday and pick up seven team members who urgently needed to return home, but the planes were too small to allow for the larger crew rotation and resupply required.
Rex said that new crew members who will arrive by ship to replace those currently on board Polarstern will have to spend 14 days in quarantine in the German port city of Bremerhaven first, to ensure they are coronavirus-free.
Being cut off from the rest of the world on a sea of ice has afforded those currently on the expedition small perks not possible elsewhere right now, said Rex.
“It’s one of the last human communities in the world where a hundred people can have a barbecue together,” he said.

