Bangladesh set to observe Ramadan amid lockdown

DHAKA: Bangladesh is set to observe the holy month of Ramadan in lockdown as authorities have stipulated that strict social-distancing measures must be maintained in the country’s bid to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has extended the public holiday that began on March 26 until May 5, according to a gazette notification issued on Thursday.

Muslims in Bangladesh will begin observing Ramadan from Saturday.

“People are requested to offer the taraweeh prayer at home. Only five people — including the imam, muezzin and three other mosque officials — will be allowed to offer daily prayers at mosques,” Anis Mahmud — director general of the Islamic Foundation Bangladesh (IFA), a wing of the Religious Affairs Ministry — told Arab News on Thursday.

Mahmud added that only 10 people, including the five mosque officials, will be allowed to attend any single mosque during Friday prayers while the current measures are in place.

Bangladesh police have also introduced some special measures for the holy month.

“To avoid mass gatherings, we will not allow any iftar markets on the streets this year. Only restaurants can sell iftar items inside their premises,” Masudur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told Arab News.

Rahman urged people not to leave home except in the case of emergency.

“We have also relocated the kitchen markets beside the streets so that there cannot be any gathering,” he added. “The situation is continuously changing and we will review the measures as and when required.”

As of Thursday Bangladesh has identified 4,186 cases of COVID-19 with a death toll of 127. In an online media briefing, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said 414 new cases had been detected by the health department in the previous 24 hours.