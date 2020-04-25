You are here

Emirati police deploy smart tech in coronavirus fight

Police wear smart helmets to check workers’ temperatures amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai. Reuters United Arab Emirates April 23, 2020. Picture taken April 23, 2020. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • Dubai’s police are using the helmets to screen people in densely populated areas, including sealed neighborhoods
Police in the UAE are deploying smart helmets that can scan the temperatures of hundreds of people every minute to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The helmets, which need less time and less contact than traditional thermometers, can measure temperatures from five metres (16 feet) away and scan up to 200 people a minute, triggering an alert if a fever is detected.
Chinese company KC Wearable says it has sold more than 1,000 of the temperature scanning helmets and has received orders from the Middle East, Europe and Asia.
“We’ve implemented the smart helmet during this time of crisis, with COVID-19, across all police stations in Dubai, as well as at patrolling stations whose duty requires them to be on the frontline,” police officer Aly Al-Ramsy told Reuters.
“In the case of someone with a high temperature, we take the necessary measures to stop the person ... and then the person is dealt with by paramedics and taken to the closest medical facility.”
Dubai’s police are using the helmets to screen people in densely populated areas, including sealed neighborhoods.
Gulf states have ramped up testing after recording a growing number of cases among low-income migrant workers in overcrowded housing.
The UAE has the second highest infection count among the six Gulf states, with more than 8,000, and over 50 deaths. It does not provide a breakdown for each of its seven emirates.
Like other countries around the world, Gulf states have deployed technology in the struggle to rein in the virus, including smartphone apps that track sufferers. Civil liberties groups have criticised such apps as an invasion of privacy.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to resume regular flight service on May 16

Updated 9 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to resume regular flight service on May 16

Updated 9 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways announced on Saturday it will resume passenger flights on May 16, with a reduced flights schedule.

The airlines said it is working with the UAE government and global aviation authorities to restart their operations, adding it will now be accepting bookings.

“Our aim is to gradually return to a fuller schedule as soon as it is safe for us to do so, but for now, our flights remain suspended, and will return on 16 May,” the airline announced on their website.

The carrier has been working with the UAE government to repatriate foreign citizens who were stuck in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak that shuttered international flights.

The repatriation flights will continue until May 15, the airline said, with outbound flights to destinations such as Amsterdam, Chicago, London, Tokyo, and Manila.

Topics: Coronavirus Etihad Airways

