Emirati police deploy smart tech in coronavirus fight

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to resume regular flight service on May 16

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways announced on Saturday it will resume passenger flights on May 16, with a reduced flights schedule.

The airlines said it is working with the UAE government and global aviation authorities to restart their operations, adding it will now be accepting bookings.

“Our aim is to gradually return to a fuller schedule as soon as it is safe for us to do so, but for now, our flights remain suspended, and will return on 16 May,” the airline announced on their website.

The carrier has been working with the UAE government to repatriate foreign citizens who were stuck in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak that shuttered international flights.

The repatriation flights will continue until May 15, the airline said, with outbound flights to destinations such as Amsterdam, Chicago, London, Tokyo, and Manila.