Saudi Arabia launches school projects in Yemen

The project in Socotra covers 27 schools and comprises seats and desks, benefiting 4,000 students. (SPA)
Updated 25 April 2020
SPA

  • The project in Socotra covers 27 schools and comprises seats and desks, benefiting 4,000 students
RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has launched two projects to provide 32 schools in the country with equipment and furniture. The schools are in Al-Mahrah and Socotra governorates, and the projects will benefit more than 8,000 students.
The project in Socotra covers 27 schools and comprises seats and desks, benefiting 4,000 students. The project in Al-Mahrah provides five facilities with furniture for classrooms and offices, including tables, chairs, laboratories and blackboards, in addition to providing teachers and administrative rooms with offices, shelving and meeting tables.

