Beyoncé donates $6 million to coronavirus relief

DUBAI: Beyoncé’s The BeyGOOD Foundation announced this weekend that it's donating $6 million to a series of “organizations that are on the ground 24/7,” including Houston-based Bread of Life, which provides meals to homeless persons, Batavia, New York’s United Memorial Medical Center and Matthew 25: Ministries, which offers food, clothing, shelter and medicine to in-need individuals, among several other organizations.

Additional support will also go to supporting mental health organizations, including the National Alliance in Mental Health, University of California Los Angeles and other local community-based organizations working to improve mental health.

In a statement on her website, the 38-year-old acknowledged that mental health pressures were accelerating for people who can’t access basic necessities during the crisis.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing. Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable healthcare,” she wrote.

The multi-Grammy-winning singer teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s relief fund #startsmall to make the donation.