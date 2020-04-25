You are here

  • Home
  • Beyoncé donates $6 million to coronavirus relief

Beyoncé donates $6 million to coronavirus relief

Beyoncé teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate to coronavirus relief efforts. (Instagram/@beyonce)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5fa2k

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Beyoncé donates $6 million to coronavirus relief

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Beyoncé’s The BeyGOOD Foundation announced this weekend that it's donating $6 million to a series of “organizations that are on the ground 24/7,” including Houston-based Bread of Life, which provides meals to homeless persons, Batavia, New York’s United Memorial Medical Center and Matthew 25: Ministries, which offers food, clothing, shelter and medicine to in-need individuals, among several other organizations.

Additional support will also go to supporting mental health organizations, including the National Alliance in Mental Health, University of California Los Angeles and other local community-based organizations working to improve mental health.

In a statement on her website, the 38-year-old acknowledged that mental health pressures were accelerating for people who can’t access basic necessities during the crisis.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing. Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable healthcare,” she wrote.

The multi-Grammy-winning singer teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s relief fund #startsmall to make the donation.

Topics: Coronavirus Beyonce

US-Sudanese influencer Shahd Batal teams up with ASOS for Ramadan

US-Sudanese fashion influencer Shahd Batal has teamed up with e-commerce giant ASOS. (Supplied)
Updated 25 April 2020
Arab News

US-Sudanese influencer Shahd Batal teams up with ASOS for Ramadan

Updated 25 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Sudanese fashion influencer Shahd Batal has teamed up with e-commerce giant ASOS on a style edit featuring modest wear.

From staple sweats paired with oversized tailoring to 80s denim boiler suits and sleek satin dresses, the 23-year-old social media star, who has over 371,000 followers on Instagram, has curated a variety of outfits for Ramadan and Eid.

The 23-year-old has curated a variety of outfits for Ramadan and Eid. (Supplied)

The content creator vlogged her experience and shared some behind the scenes footage of the shoot in a video she shared on YouTube last week.

“I am excited about it,” she told her 275,000 subscribers. “We did work really hard on it and I feel like this is the most authentic partnership I could do.

“I have loved ASOS for so long. You guys have seen me working with them and to have my own, my own collection is such an honor,” she said. “Obviously I wanted it to be my style, but I also wanted it to be a holistic kind of one-stop shop of pieces that I would wear.

Batal has also included her top face and body formulas in the edit. (Supplied)

“Another thing that was weighing on me was that I don’t want it to come across as insensitive or anything releasing at this time,” she added.

Staying true to her roots as a beauty influencer, Batal has also included her top face and body formulas in the edit to help people create soft-glam looks while they stay at home.

Topics: Ramadan ASOS

Latest updates

Beyoncé donates $6 million to coronavirus relief
Hariri blames Prime Minister Diab for Lebanon’s economic crisis
Pope Francis greets Egypt’s Grand Imam Ahmad Al-Tayeb on Ramadan
US-Sudanese influencer Shahd Batal teams up with ASOS for Ramadan
Iran’s exports to China drop by 52% in first quarter of 2020 due to sanctions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.