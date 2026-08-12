Syrian and Lebanese ministers discuss cooperation and latest regional developments

LONDON: The Syrian foreign minister, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, and Lebanon’s prime minister, Nawaf Salam, on Wednesday discussed ways in which cooperation between their countries might be enhanced, and efforts to support security and stability.

During their telephone conversation they also talked about ways to advance shared interests, as well as the latest regional and international developments and the potential effects they could have on both countries, Syria’s Foreign Ministry said. They also underscored the need for continuing coordination on matters of mutual concern.

Damascus and Beirut have been working to rebuild bilateral relations since the fall of the former Syrian president, Bashar Assad, and his regime in December 2024. Lebanon long regarded the influence of Syria over its affairs as an imbalance, but the two countries are now pursuing a more formal, state-to-state relationship.

Cooperation has expanded beyond diplomatic engagement to include border security, trade, energy, transportation and unresolved humanitarian matters. Border control has emerged as a particular priority, as both sides seek to curb the smuggling of weapons, fuel and drugs, while improving security coordination along their shared frontier.

In July, Salam and Al-Shaibani signed an agreement to establish the Higher Joint Lebanese-Syrian Commission, which intends to provide a permanent mechanism for political, economic, legal and security cooperation, based on the principles of sovereignty, equality and noninterference.