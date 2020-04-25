Turkey repatriates over 3,000 of its nationals before Ramadan

The Turkish government repatriated more than 3,000 nationals from cities around the world, state news agency repatriation reported on Friday.

Returning nationals were placed in quarantine upon arrival, shortly after going through routine health checks coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

Turkish nationals returned from 59 countries that include, Russia, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

All the returning citizens will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Turkey has repatriated nearly 25,000 citizens in total ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.