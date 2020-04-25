You are here

Turkey repatriates over 3,000 of its nationals before Ramadan

Turkey has repatriated nearly 25,000 citizens in total ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. (File/AFP)
  • All the returning citizens were placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days
The Turkish government repatriated more than 3,000 nationals from cities around the world, state news agency repatriation reported on Friday.

Returning nationals were placed in quarantine upon arrival, shortly after going through routine health checks coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

Turkish nationals returned from 59 countries that include, Russia, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

All the returning citizens will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Turkey has repatriated nearly 25,000 citizens in total ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

  • The night-time curfew hours in Egypt during the month of Ramadan were set to start from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Earlier in March, people in Alexandria took to the streets to protest against the coronavirus pandemic
DUBAI: Organizers of a march in Alexandria were arrested on Friday after a video of people carrying a Kaaba model in the streets - on the first night of Ramadan - went viral amid the coronavirus outbreak, local daily Egypt Today reported.

People were celebrating the start of holy Islamic month of Ramadan before the night-time curfew hours. Crowd in the circulated video triggered social media users who used the #Alexandria hashtag on twitter to express their anger.

A twitter user said: "Although I don't understand the purpose of this march, how is the Kaaba model linked to the celebration? people are partying and underestimating the seriousness of the coronavirus."

Another twitter user said: "Unfortunately, this is the current situation in Muharram Bey, people carrying a model for the honorable Kaaba and somebody told them to circulate it before hanging it as a Ramadan lantern."

The night-time curfew hours in Egypt during the month of Ramadan were set to start from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli announced.

A twitter user also said: "I woke up just like you all and saw people performing Umra in Alexandria."

Earlier in March, people in Alexandria took to the streets to protest against the coronavirus pandemic that hit the country in February, neglecting the fact that the virus spreads faster in crowds.

A video of the protest had also been circulated over social media and caused anger and panic among social media users.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Egypt has reached 4,092, while the number of fatalities has risen to 294. Egypt has also recorded a total of 1,75 recoveries.

