Kuwait operates dozens of flights to repatriate nationals

The recent repatriation missions have covered several destinations including Amman, Beirut, Cairo, Tunis, and Istanbul. (File/AFP)
  • 57 flights have been operated over the past days
  • A third phase of evacuation will be carried out in the coming days which will involve another 35 flights
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait has operated 57 flights over the last week to repatriate citizens stranded overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Domestic airlines Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways have been working with the government to conduct special flights from different global destinations to return Kuwaitis to the country.

The recent repatriation missions have covered several destinations including Amman, Beirut, Cairo, Tunis, and Istanbul to as far as Manila, London, and New York.

A third phase of evacuation will be carried out in the coming days which will involve another 35 flights to destinations including Hail in Saudi Arabia, Moscow, and Manchester in the UK.

UAE passes one million mark for COVID-19 testing, launches new app against the outbreak

  • The country’s health minister said they have done 1,022,326 tests
  • Health authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have launched a new mobile app – “ALHOSN UAE”
DUBAI: The UAE has conducted more than one million coronavirus tests since the outbreak began, as the country ramps up efforts to curb the further spread of the virus, state-run WAM reported.

The country’s health minister, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al-Owais, said they have done 1,022,326 tests.

He said the procedure has been made accessible across the country through hospitals and initiatives including drive-through facilities.

“The more tests we conduct, the earlier we detect more cases, and the more efficiently we can contain the virus. The more tests we perform, the more proactive we can handle those proven to be in contact with confirmed cases, as well as those who don’t exhibit any symptoms and yet carry the infection,” he explained.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have launched a new mobile app – “ALHOSN UAE” – that helps in curbing the spread of COVID-19 by monitoring people’s interaction.

The new app combines the features of two previous apps the country has released – “Trace Covid” and “Stay Home.”

“Stay home” ensures people adhere to quarantine rules, and “Trace Covid” allows residents to know whether or not they have been in close contact with an infected person.

The UAE reported 532 new cases of the virus on Saturday, taking the total to 9,813 with 1,887 full recoveries.

