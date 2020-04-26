Kuwait operates dozens of flights to repatriate nationals

DUBAI: Kuwait has operated 57 flights over the last week to repatriate citizens stranded overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kuwait News Agency reported.
Domestic airlines Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways have been working with the government to conduct special flights from different global destinations to return Kuwaitis to the country.
The recent repatriation missions have covered several destinations including Amman, Beirut, Cairo, Tunis, and Istanbul to as far as Manila, London, and New York.
A third phase of evacuation will be carried out in the coming days which will involve another 35 flights to destinations including Hail in Saudi Arabia, Moscow, and Manchester in the UK.