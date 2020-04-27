You are here

Transport safety tested as Italy prepares to reopen

Updated 27 April 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

  • People taking taxis will be prohibited from sitting next to the driver and, where there are two passengers or more, will be obliged to wear face masks
ROME: From May 4, an estimated 2.7 million Italians are hoping to head back to work as part of the gradual easing of the lockdown.
At least 15 percent of them will need to use public transport. On Sunday, the government started testing trains, trams, buses and subways to check how social distancing can be assured.
Italy is where Europe’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) trauma first took effect, killing nearly 26,000 people and forcing a strict lockdown that brought social and economic activity to a grinding halt.
How it manages to return to normality will be closely watched by other nations hoping to regain some semblance of “business as usual” in their cities.
Restarting public transport in Italy is a huge challenge, as it is usually overcrowded and inefficient.
“The reopening will be gradual. At the beginning, people will only be allowed to move for work or other justifiable reasons,” said Transport Minister Paola De Micheli while visiting an underground station in Rome, where the distancing service is being tested.
At entrances, staff allowed 30 passengers in every three minutes, making them wait in line at a safe distance.
Only a maximum of 150 passengers will be allowed on each train. Before COVID-19, Rome’s rush hour saw some 1,000 people per train. Blue stripes with dots have been painted on the platform marking the safety distance each passenger must keep.
On Milan’s subway, which usually carries 1.4 million people a day, capacity will be drastically reduced by up to 30 percent. The situation will not be different in Rome, where the underground has never been efficient in normal times. Its trains are infamous for being permanently packed with passengers.
“We are planning some similar restrictions for buses. People will use only the back door to board, for a maximum of 30 passengers per vehicle,” the Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi told Arab News at the underground station where tests are taking place.
“Rome has to start over again, and we will make sure that people will be able to commute to work in the safest way possible,” she said.
There will be hand sanitizer dispensers on buses, trains and trams and many seats will remain empty. Passengers will be strongly advised, though probably not obliged, to wear masks on public transport. On flights, it is likely that masks will be compulsory, while thermal scanner devices will be set in every airport and station.
People taking taxis will be prohibited from sitting next to the driver and, where there are two passengers or more, will be obliged to wear face masks.
“Normality will only return to the public transport system when a vaccine is developed. For the time being there will be social distancing of 1 meter. Trains and buses will travel with at most 50
percent of seats occupied. There will be personnel to make sure people respect the rules,” De Micheli said.
She believes that the only way to run the system may be to stagger working times. “In Italy’s eight biggest cities, rush hour is between 7:10 a.m. and 7:40 a.m.,” said De Micheli, adding: “We need to decongest this busy period.”
Rumors have been heard of the possible introduction of peak fares for buses and trams, which would be unprecedented in Italy where public transport is highly subsidized and has a national one-fare system.
Italy’s trade unions are concerned about pressures their members will come under in underground stations and on buses.
“We’re expecting 300,000 people to start moving again in Milan, so we’ll need staggered shifts otherwise we won’t be able to guarantee social distancing on trains,” said Luigi Ciraci, from the transport workers’ federation.
“In Rome, there are 8,300 bus stops. We’re worried for our drivers because they will have to decide who can get on and who can’t,” added Massimo Proietti, from the UIL transport union.
To prevent price gouging on products vital for fighting COVID-19, the government will set price limits on face masks. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte could announce that wearing masks will be compulsory for all during the second phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan, when business will gradually open nationwide. Parks could also reopen and the nation can begin working its way out of its most traumatic experience since the Second World War.
“We have to be vigilant: COVID-19 has been weakened but not defeated,” emergency response commissioner Domenico Arcuri told reporters. “We will set the maximum price at which face masks can be sold,” he added.
Prices of masks have rocketed in the past week, and police reported a “blank market” of individual protective devices. Conte said that schools will only reopen in September, and announced that some 150,000 antibody tests would start to be distributed across Italy’s 20 regions on May 4.
“We cannot continue beyond this lockdown as we risk damaging the country’s socio-economic fabric too much.”

 

US envoy asks Taliban to halt Afghan attacks

The Afghan Special Forces during a military exercise. US envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, urged Taliban to suspend attacks on government forces. (Files/Reuters)
Updated 27 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

US envoy asks Taliban to halt Afghan attacks

  • President and rival urged to put aside their differences that caused political turmoil
Updated 27 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The US envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Sunday urged the Taliban to suspend attacks on Afghan government forces until the threat of coronavirus had disappeared from the country.

He also reminded President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Dr. Abdullah Abdullah — who also claims to be president — that Ramadan was a chance for them to put aside the differences that have plunged the country into political turmoil. He asked them to put the country’s interests ahead of their own.
“Similarly, Ramadan offers the Taliban an opportunity to embrace a humanitarian cease-fire to reduce violence and suspend offensives military operations until the health crisis is over,” Khalilzad tweeted. “The well-being of the Afghan people and the country itself depended on all parties devoting their full energies to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the shared enemy of all.”
He said Kabul and the Taliban needed to expedite the release of prisoners based on the historic peace deal signed between the armed group and the US in Qatar in February, after nearly 18 months of intense closed-door negotiations.
“The war on COVID-19 makes the exchange of prisoners urgent and will also aid the peace process including getting intra-Afghan negotiations underway,” he added.
Khalilzad brokered the deal with the Taliban — which excluded Ghani’s government — a critical condition of which was the complete departure of US troops from Afghanistan within 14 months of signing it.
But there is also tension following last year’s presidential elections, and the envoy has tried to resolve the issues between Ghani and Abdullah by urging them to form a single inclusive government but with little success, prompting the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to intervene and travel to Kabul.
Angered by Ghani and Abdullah’s intransigence, the US in March announced it was cutting $1 billion in aid to Afghanistan for 2020 and the next year, too, if both leaders failed to create a single administration.
Under the US peace deal the Taliban is required to ensure that areas under its control are not used against any country, including US interests, and that they halt attacks against foreign troops as well.

BACKGROUND

Zalmay Khalilzad said Kabul and the Taliban needed to expedite the release of prisoners based on the historic peace deal signed between the armed group and the US in Qatar in February, after nearly 18 months of intense closed-door negotiations.

However, since signing the deal, the Taliban has targeted government forces despite the spread of COVID-19, and the US and its allies have aided government troops to strike Taliban positions in retaliation.
Javid Faisal, a spokesman for Ghani’s national security adviser, on Saturday said the Taliban had carried out a total of 2,804 attacks against national forces since the Qatar deal, accusing the Taliban of having no interest in intra-Afghan peace talks which should have taken place in early March following the exchange of prisoners between the two sides.
Earlier this month the Taliban accused the US of violating parts of the deal, such as facilitating the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by Kabul in return for the freedom of 1,000 government forces and the start of talks among Afghans.
The Taliban had warned then that further infringements could damage trust in the US.
On Sunday, the armed group insisted it had acted according to the peace deal, rejecting suggestions to enforce a cease-fire or halt attacks as demanded by several foreign powers.
“Intra-Afghan negotiations would have laid the groundwork for peace, security and the end of hostilities, and perhaps we would have made major progress on it to date,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban said in a statement. “Demanding a cease-fire and reduction in violence at a time when the opposite side is not executing its obligations is both illogical and opportunistic.”
Analyst Taj Mohammad said the situation seemed more fragile compared to the past given there had been no significant progress in the exchange of prisoners, the start of intra-Afghan talks, or the formation of a single government as demanded by the US.
“The spread of COVID-19 adds one further major blow to the entire situation here,” he told Arab News. “The world and Washington are tied up with their crisis with regards to the virus and cannot wait and endeavor forever to settle the problems of Afghanistan. Ordinary Afghans will face more suffering as things are getting more complicated here.”

