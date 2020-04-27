Israeli strikes near Syria capital kill 3 civilians

Jordan warns price gougers taking advantage of coronavirus crisis

DUBAI: The Jordanian government has warned of legal actions against businesses found violating price controls being imposed by the trade ministry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are continually monitoring market and have noted an increase in prices of some foodstuffs were observed, Tariq Hammouri, the minister of industry, trade and supply, was reported by state news agency Petra as saying.

Price ceilings cover wholesale centers and consumers’ outlets, Hammouri said, as he called on everybody to abide by the procedures set by the ministry.