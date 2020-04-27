You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli strikes near Syria capital kill 3 civilians

Israeli strikes near Syria capital kill 3 civilians

Israel rarely confirms attacks and it did not comment on the latest missiles strike. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g9mex

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Israeli strikes near Syria capital kill 3 civilians

  • State media reported three civilians have died of the attacks, but the military earlier said it did not inflict any casualties
  • Israel rarely confirms attacks and it did not comment on the latest missiles strike
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Israeli warplanes flying over Lebanon fired missiles toward areas near Damascus early Monday, the Syrian military said, claiming the country’s air defenses shot most of them down. The strike killed three civilians and wounded four, according to state media.
The military statement, carried by state media, said the attack took place around dawn. It gave no further details about the attack or what it targeted specifically. Syrian state TV said the attacks occurred near Damascus.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strikes hit targets belonging to Iran and its regional proxies, including Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah. group It had no immediate word on casualties among the fighters.
Syria’s state SANA news agency said shrapnel from the Israeli missiles hit homes in the Damascus suburbs of Hajjira and Adlieh, killing three people there and wounding four.
Israel did not comment on the Syrian report. In the past, Israel has acknowledged carrying out scores of airstrikes over the years, most aimed at alleged Iranian weapons shipments believed to be bound for Hezbollah. In recent months, Israeli officials have expressed concern that Hezbollah is trying to establish production facilities to make precision guided missiles.
Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces in Syria are fighting alongside Syrian government forces. Israel has also in the past used Lebanon’s airspace to launch attacks on Syria.
Last week, an Israeli airstrike targeted Iranian and Iran-backed fighters in the desert near the historic central Syrian town of Palmyra. A Syrian opposition war monitoring group said the strike killed nine fighters, including six who were not Syrians.

Topics: Syria Israel Damascus

Related

Middle-East
Israeli missile attack on Syria kills 7 fighters
Middle-East
Syrian war monitor says Israeli strike near Palmyra kills 9

Jordan warns price gougers taking advantage of coronavirus crisis

Updated 27 April 2020
Arab News

Jordan warns price gougers taking advantage of coronavirus crisis

Updated 27 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Jordanian government has warned of legal actions against businesses found violating price controls being imposed by the trade ministry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are continually monitoring market and have noted an increase in prices of some foodstuffs were observed, Tariq Hammouri, the minister of industry, trade and supply, was reported by state news agency Petra as saying.

Price ceilings cover wholesale centers and consumers’ outlets, Hammouri said, as he called on everybody to abide by the procedures set by the ministry.

Topics: economy Coronavirus Jordan

Related

Middle-East
Jordan mulls further easing of coronavirus lockdown, to reopen some public institutions
Middle-East
Jordan resumes work in construction sector amid coronavirus

Latest updates

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
Saudi Ministry of Culture launches first online platform to teach Arabic calligraphy, Islamic decoration
Moroccan models Imaan Hammam and Sarah Feingold cook up delicious iftar together
Dubai-based label Behnoode helps fashion creatives affected by COVID-19 
China says it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation, not an initiator

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.