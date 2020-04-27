UK PM Johnson ‘back in the driving seats’, junior minister says

You are here

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back in the driving seat after recovering from COVID-19 though it is still too early to lift the coronavirus lockdown, a junior health minister said on Monday.
“He will be back in the driving seat as we speak, getting on with the job,” said Edward Argar, a junior health minister, told Sky.
“He is raring to be back and he is full of energy as you would expect and I think he will be meeting this morning with senior ministers, senior advisers and being brought fully up to speed on everything that has happened and that will happen in the coming days,” he said.

BERLIN: The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,018 to 155,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally.

