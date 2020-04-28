You are here

  • Home
  • UK denies antibody test ready for rollout

UK denies antibody test ready for rollout

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a statement outside 10 Downing Street, as he returns to work on Monday after recovering from coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4encd

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

UK denies antibody test ready for rollout

  • Pressure to deliver viable antibody tests has also been driven by a number of existing designs failing en masse in Britain and across Europe
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has denied ordering up to 50 million home testing kits for COVID-19 from a consortium based in Oxford, weeks after admitting that along with several EU states, it had imported millions of faulty kits from abroad.
The news has dealt another blow to global efforts to contain the virus. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday said it was unclear whether the kits were reliable, warning that faulty testing, potentially giving people the all clear when they were still at risk, would be extremely dangerous.
An antibody test that can be taken at home, and that would be able to tell people whether they had already contracted COVID-19 — and therefore possibly built up a level of immunity — has been seen as a key step in developing a global strategy to end lockdowns worldwide that have caused widespread economic damage.
The hope is that by identifying those with a degree of immunity, and by being able to map the spread of infection, governments might be able to safely restart parts of their economies and reopen areas of major cities without risking a “second peak” of infections.
Reports over the weekend suggested that 50 million tests had been ordered from scientists working for the Rapid Testing Consortium at Oxford University — a partnership between four private companies and the university — which has received UK government backing.

HIGHLIGHT

News deals blow to global hopes of home-use kits to help end lockdowns.

The test, based on analyzing antibodies in blood obtained through a finger prick, and differing from the antigen test needed to identify someone with an active case by taking samples from the throat or nasal cavity, supposedly gives positive or negative results for COVID-19 antibodies in under an hour.
But a source at the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that the test had yet to meet approval.
“The claims are overblown. It is premature to be talking about ordering large numbers of a test that hasn’t passed a regulator,” the source said.
Pressure to deliver viable antibody tests has also been driven by a number of existing designs failing en masse in Britain and across Europe.
The UK admitted that it had been forced to return 17.5 million tests bought from China — the source of the global pandemic — earlier this month.
Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and other EU states have also discarded hundreds of thousands of faulty imported kits.
In the US, meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has come in for criticism after allowing the sale of more than 90 different test kits on the open market that have been described as being of “dubious quality.”
Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told the Financial Times: “Usually you can rely on the FDA to do due diligence and really make sure the test is valid but here the criteria have been loosened. If anything we need more oversight, rather than less.”
The Switzerland-based Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics said 280 antibody tests have gone into development or reached markets since the start of the outbreak in late 2019.
But none has yet been found to approach 100 percent accuracy, with some registering as little as 30 percent.
Part of the issue arises from the difficulty in accurately identifying antibodies specific to Sars-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, when other antibodies are present in a sample.

The UK’s National Covid Testing Scientific Advisory Panel, also based at Oxford University, has so far trialed, and declined, nine different commercially available antibody tests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously referred to developing an accurate antibody test as a potential “game changer” in the global quest to overcome the virus.

But in a speech upon his return to work on Monday he did not make any reference to such a test, instead imploring people to stick to lockdown guidelines.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Back at Downing Street, Boris Johnson urges patience over UK lockdown
World
UK PM Boris Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work after COVID-19 treatment

Time for charity and goodwill: Muslims in Italy driving relief efforts

Volunteers distribute protective face masks in Venice on Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Reuters)
Updated 28 April 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

Time for charity and goodwill: Muslims in Italy driving relief efforts

  • Doctors and nurses in a hospital’s immunohematology and transfusion department in the city of Terni were almost incredulous when on the first day of Ramadan they welcomed many Muslims who wanted to donate blood
Updated 28 April 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A long procession on a street in the city center of Trieste could not go unnoticed in an area that is totally empty due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Hundreds of Muslims had gathered there after dark. Local newspaper Il Piccolo reported that somebody had called the authorities, expressing doubts that the gathering complied with the lockdown rules.
But a police patrol found no irregularities as everyone there was wearing face masks and kept a safe distance from each other.
The procession was moving to the nearby Islamic cultural center, but not to celebrate Ramadan, as all religious gatherings have been forbidden in Italy since March 8.
Instead, the Muslims were going there to bring food and basic necessities to the center for distribution to those in need in Trieste.
The center has become a hub of solidarity, the local press has reported. It is one of many examples of the help that Muslim communities in Italy are giving during Ramadan, in a country that has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Doctors and nurses in a hospital’s immunohematology and transfusion department in the city of Terni were almost incredulous when on the first day of Ramadan they welcomed many Muslims who wanted to donate blood, at a time when people are afraid to enter health facilities for fear of infection.
They decided to donate blood “because Terni and Italy have given us so much, and now it’s up to us to give something,” a Moroccan donor told Il Messaggero.
Another donor told the newspaper: “It’s a gesture of solidarity we decided to make when we realized the shortage of blood at a time when social distancing makes everyone less eager to donate. Ramadan is a moment when we share grace. In this difficult time, that’s a way we do it.”
Abderrahim Maarouf, former president of the municipal council for integration in Terni, organized the donation by involving people who usually go to the city’s two mosques. He used WhatsApp for his appeal, the same way he is sending prayers during Ramadan.
“We thought it was right that the Muslim community should … make itself available, do something,” he said.

Foreigners or Italians, Muslims or non-observers, for us it makes no difference.

Abdelrahman El-Said, Spokesman for Islamic cultural center

“I managed to find many people who accepted my call. Then a person I knew put me in contact with the Red Cross in Terni. They made it possible for us to reach the hospital to donate blood in compliance with the lockdown and with Ramadan,” he added.
“Many of us have also made ourselves available to help those in need in the community. When needed, they know they can call us. It’s the least we can do, for Terni and for Italy, which deserve much more than this. Here’s what a community does. Here’s what integration means.”
In the city of Lodi, the Islamic cultural center is offering iftar meals to the elderly and to fragile families regardless of their faith.
“Foreigners or Italians, Muslims or non-observers, for us it makes no difference,” the center’s spokesman Abdelrahman El-Said told Arab News. “We want to help the country and the city hosting us at such a difficult time for everyone.”
The center is also supporting fundraising efforts for the local Maggiore hospital. And outside Islamic butchers and restaurants, bags of food are left every day for those in need.
“The entire community has been involved,” said El-Said. “Our city is in need now and we can’t back down, especially during Ramadan.”

Topics: Muslims in Italy

Related

Special
World
Italy’s mosques usher in holy month with online ‘open day’
Special
World
Transport safety tested as Italy prepares to reopen

Latest updates

UK denies antibody test ready for rollout
Relative danger: Selling of shares is a common cause of disputes in family businesses, says CEO of Saudi Arabia’s NCFB
Saudi Arabia’s abolition of death penalty for minors welcomed
Companies bet on AI to track social distancing, limit liability
Oil market falls again as ‘tank top’ looms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.