Leading hypermarket chain LuLu clarifies social media rumors

Recently, there was social media message concerning LuLu hypermarket branches being closed due to COVID-19 infections among staff. LuLu Hypermarket Group categorically denied this.
RIYADH: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, social media is abuzz with news, updates, and advice. Many of them are either fake or unverified.

Authorities have urged residents in Saudi Arabia not to share or spread such messages. Recently, there was social media message concerning LuLu hypermarket branches being closed due to COVID-19 infections among staff.

LuLu Hypermarket Group categorically denied this.

Speaking to Arab News, an authorized spokesperson of LuLu Hypermarket said, “As part of deep cleaning and sanitization LuLu Hypermarket, Al-Ahsa branch was closed for two days. It is now open and operating as usual.

"We have strict health and safety guidelines for each of our employees. Anyone with any of the mildest symptoms is subjected to medical tests and quarantine.

"We are working closely with various government authorities in their fight against this pandemic by strictly following all the protocols and guidelines," they added.

Mashroat signs MoUs with Transport Ministry, NWC

The Ministry of Transportation has 112 contracts to operate and maintain the extensive road network in Saudi Arabia, covering more than 73,000 km and 5,000 bridges.
Updated 28 April 2020
Arab News

Mashroat signs MoUs with Transport Ministry, NWC

Updated 28 April 2020
Arab News

The National Project Management, Operation, and Maintenance Organization in Public Entities (Mashroat) recently signed MoUs with the Ministry of Transportation and the National Water Company (NWC), as part of the government’s ongoing program to standardize operation and maintenance works, improve asset and facility management and increase infrastructure quality in both the transportation and water sectors.
The MoUs will support the Ministry of Transportation and NWC to meet international best practices and raise efficiency of their operation and maintenance sectors, including the introduction of standardized policies and procedures.
There are currently a number of large transport and water sector projects ongoing throughout the Kingdom. The Ministry of Transportation has 112 contracts to operate and maintain the extensive road network covering more than 73,000 km and 5,000 bridges. According to the MoU, Mashroat will support the ministry in introducing initial project assessment, training programs to upskill employees and moving operation and maintenance processes online.
Meanwhile, the NWC has a strategic role in protecting the Kingdom’s water security with more than 300 contracts to operate and maintain the water distribution system, including 270 purification plants, a distribution network that extends over 100,000 km, a water treatment network extending for 44 km and 100 treatment plants. NWC’s property portfolio also includes administrative buildings and laboratories.
The partnership with Mashroat will enable NWC to raise its efficiency in managing its assets and facilities and develop its human resources.
Director General of Mashroat Mohammed bin Ali Al-Assiri said: “Mashroat aims to raise the efficiency and sustainability of the national infrastructure based on best international standards, by enabling government entities to adopt new approaches to manage their facilities.
“Through these two new MoUs with the Ministry of Transportation and the National Water Company we are continuing to apply unified standards for policies, procedures and asset management in order to meet international standards and build sustainable infrastructure projects for the benefit of the Saudi people.”
The two MoUs were signed during the current coronavirus pandemic and reflect Mashroat’s ongoing commitment to continue to serve its partners. The meetings and signings were held remotely in order to adhere to the current requirements.
Mashroat is the state’s enabling arm for infrastructure projects. It provides consultancy and technical support to government agencies in project management, operation and maintenance in order to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of the national infrastructure and ensure the projects are in line with global best practice and meet the ambitious aspirations of Vision 2030.

Decoder

Mashroat

Mashroat is the state’s enabling arm for infrastructure projects. It provides consultancy and technical support to government agencies in project management, operation and maintenance.

