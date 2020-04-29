You are here

  Israel 'closes door on peace' with plan to annex West Bank

Israel ‘closes door on peace’ with plan to annex West Bank

Israeli police secure the scene of an attack in Kfar Saba on Tuesday. A Palestinian teenager stabbed an Israeli woman before he was shot by a security guard. (AFP)
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Coalition move threatens Mideast stability, Palestinian leaders warn
  • Political analysts warn that any move to seize new territory will shut the door on the two-state solution.
GAZA CITY: An Israeli coalition government plan to annex further territory on the West Bank signals an end to the Mideast peace process, Palestinian leaders warned.
After three stalemate elections, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and arch-rival Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party recently signed a power-sharing deal allowing for the country’s premiership to be rotated between the two leaders.
Under to the agreement, Netanyahu can advance legislation to annex parts of the West Bank starting on July 1, on condition that the move is supported by the US as part of its peace proposal officially announced on Jan. 28.
However, Palestinian leaders and political analysts warn that any move to seize new territory will shut the door on the “two-state solution,” further threatening the stalled peace process and undermining stability in the region.
According to Palestinian estimates, up to 30 percent of the West Bank is threatened with annexation under the unity government agreement.
Immediately after the announcement of coalition pact, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that “forming an Israeli annexation government means ending the two-state solution.”
Shtayyeh warned that “this will take us in a new direction of conflict with the occupation.”
Later, Shtayyeh said that Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas had contacted world leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and the UN Security Council, calling for an international peace conference and a halt to Israel’s expansionist plans.
Saeb Erekat, secretary of the PLO executive and a close associate of Abbas, said that the Israeli coalition is “based on the theft of Palestinian lands, and constitutes a serious threat to peace, security and stability in the entire region, not only in Palestine.”
Erekat told Arab News that the next Israeli government has two options: “Either opening the horizons for a meaningful peace process, committing to its obligations and entitlements under international law, or working to further endanger peace, plundering the land and expanding illegal colonial settlement.”
He declined to comment on the Palestinian leadership’s options if Israel goes ahead with its plan.
The Netanyahu-Gantz agreement adds further strain to the Palestinian Authority’s relationship with Israel following a decision by an Israeli court to confiscate $128 million of Palestinian tax revenues in favor of Israeli families affected by Palestinian armed attacks.
Abbas Zaki, a member of Fatah’s central committee, said that in the face of hostile Israeli measures, the “conflict with the occupation is taking a new turn.”
“All options are open,” he told Arab News.
“This brutal and extremist Israeli government eliminates any opportunity or hope for peace in the region, and its approach has support from the Trump administration.”
Zaki refused to rule out a “massive popular uprising against the occupation.”
He said: “We will open the way for our people to express their anger. When danger rocks you, you use all your tools, and there may be options that are not taken into account now.”
He added: “We will decide everything in due course, and our friends around the world will have an important role.”
However, political analyst Hani Al-Masri, director of the Masarat Center for Research and Studies in Ramallah, said that the Palestinian leadership is limited when it comes to “strong and influential options.”
Al-Masri told Arab News: “The leadership is capable and has choices. In 2000, Israel fought, but that was the time of Yasser Arafat. As for the leadership today, does it have the will and willingness to do that? Most likely not.”
He said that “the annexation scheme restores the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to the first square, based on occupation, settlement, force and imposing reality on the ground.”

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Yemen’s only coronavirus patient recovers, out of quarantine

Nurses receive training on using ventilators, recently provided by the World Health Organization at the intensive care ward of a hospital allocated for novel coronavirus patients in preparation for any possible spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen April 8, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 29 April 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen’s only coronavirus patient recovers, out of quarantine

  • Health officials said they will deploy trained volunteers in three districts in Hadramout that the patient visited before falling sick
Updated 29 April 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s only positive case of coronavirus has left a quarantine center after a full recovery as local authorities eased restrictions, a local health official told Arab News.

“The man is in good health now after testing negative for the virus twice,” said Riyadh Al-Jariri, head of the Health Ministry’s office in Hadramout governorate.
Yemen detected its first case of coronavirus on April 10. The patient was identified as a government official in his 60s who lives in the southern port city of Sheher in Hadramout.
Local health authorities traced his contacts and isolated health workers and family members who interacted with him. The Supreme National Emergency Committee, a government-led committee tasked with handling the pandemic, also announced that the man has recovered from the disease.
He was asked to take some preventive measures such as limiting his social contacts, wearing gloves and masks, and contacting his doctor immediately if he feels sick within 14 days.
Al-Jariri said several of the man’s direct contacts who developed coronavirus symptoms tested negative, but the man’s family refused to allow health workers to test them.
“When they rejected testing, we kept them indoors for 21 days, which ended today (Tuesday). We’ll be keeping an eye on them in case any of them develop symptoms,” Al-Jariri added.

Health officials said they will deploy trained volunteers in three districts in Hadramout that the patient visited before falling sick.

Even before officially announcing the man’s recovery, local authorities in Hadramout had lifted a dusk-to-dawn curfew that had been in place since early this month, allowing people to reopen businesses and pray in mosques.
Health officials said they will deploy trained volunteers in three districts in Hadramout that the patient visited before falling sick.
“Those volunteers will go to markets, houses and social gatherings, take people’s temperature and examine if they have coronavirus symptoms,” Al-Jariri said.
Those who are suffering from respiratory problems in the three districts or any other place in the governorate will be tested for coronavirus, he added.
“We’re in need of protective items such as gloves, marks and clothes. We’re also in need of swabs, reagents and thermometers,” he said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) office in Yemen said it has provided health facilities in the country, including in Hadramout, with know-how and equipment to enable them to fight the disease.
“The lab staff performing the tests are trained and have the skills to conduct the testing. The reagents also have international standards and were provided by the WHO,” said Jeremias Naiene, an emergency preparedness and response officer at the organization’s office in Yemen.
“There are actually 6,700 tests available in the public health labs across the country … with an additional 3,000 in the pipeline,” he said.
He added that the early detection of the case and the subsequent fast isolation of his contacts may have helped stem the spread of the disease.

Topics: Coronavirus

