Barclays profit falls sharply as coronavirus hurts borrowers

British banking giant Barclays was hit by the economic shock sparked by the deadly novel coronavirus. (Reuters)
Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

  • Bank takes a $2.62-billion impairment charge on the overall impact of COVID-19
LONDON: British banking giant Barclays said Wednesday that net profit tumbled 42 percent in the first quarter, hit by the economic shock sparked by the deadly novel coronavirus.
Earnings after taxation slumped to $754 million in the three months to the end of March from a year earlier, Barclays said in a results statement, adding that it has taken a $2.62-billion impairment charge on the overall impact of COVID-19.

Iconic Dubai Gold Souk reopens with high safety measures 

Iconic Dubai Gold Souk reopens with high safety measures 

  • The Gold Souk and individual stores had completed an extensive sterilization program within strict health and safety guidelines issued by the government.
DUBAI: The managers of Dubai’s famous gold souk have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of workers and members of the public, as the popular tourist destination reopened following the coronavirus lockdown.
Stores operating in the souk area were able to reopen this week, under the strict supervision of the Dubai Gold and Jewelry Group (DGJG), the trade body for the gold and diamond jewelry sector in Dubai 
Traders are operating at reduced trading hours, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and wholesale offices from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prior to the opening, the Gold Souk and individual stores had completed an extensive sterilization program within strict health and safety guidelines issued by the government. 
“The UAE has led by example and left no stones unturned before easing the COVID-19 restriction and opening shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets,” Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of DGJG said.
“It is a good step towards safely opening the economy and as an industry we are all gearing up to meet the Govt. expectations and consumer confidence,” he added, stating that plans were in place as they prepare in stages in the coming months to work towards 100 percent capacity operations.

