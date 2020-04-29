Barclays profit falls sharply as coronavirus hurts borrowers

Iconic Dubai Gold Souk reopens with high safety measures

DUBAI: The managers of Dubai’s famous gold souk have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of workers and members of the public, as the popular tourist destination reopened following the coronavirus lockdown.

Stores operating in the souk area were able to reopen this week, under the strict supervision of the Dubai Gold and Jewelry Group (DGJG), the trade body for the gold and diamond jewelry sector in Dubai

Traders are operating at reduced trading hours, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and wholesale offices from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to the opening, the Gold Souk and individual stores had completed an extensive sterilization program within strict health and safety guidelines issued by the government.

“The UAE has led by example and left no stones unturned before easing the COVID-19 restriction and opening shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets,” Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of DGJG said.

“It is a good step towards safely opening the economy and as an industry we are all gearing up to meet the Govt. expectations and consumer confidence,” he added, stating that plans were in place as they prepare in stages in the coming months to work towards 100 percent capacity operations.