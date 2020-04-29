You are here

  • Home
  • Satellite images of luxury boats further suggest North Korea’s Kim at favored villa: experts

Satellite images of luxury boats further suggest North Korea’s Kim at favored villa: experts

Above, a satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of Wonsan leadership complex in Wonsan, North Korea on April 21, 2020. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mxbu8

Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

Satellite images of luxury boats further suggest North Korea’s Kim at favored villa: experts

  • Speculation about Kim’s health and location erupted after his unprecedented absence from April 15
  • Wonsan is believed by some experts to be Kim Jong Un’s birthplace
Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

SEOUL: Satellite imagery showing recent movements of luxury boats often used by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his entourage near Wonsan provide further indications he has been at the coastal resort, according to experts who monitor the reclusive regime.
Speculation about Kim’s health and location erupted after his unprecedented absence from April 15 celebrations to mark the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea’s founder, Kim Il Sung.
On Tuesday, North Korea-monitoring website NK PRO reported commercial satellite imagery showed boats often used by Kim had made movements in patterns that suggested he or his entourage may be in the Wonsan area.
That followed a report last week by a US-based North Korea monitoring project, 38 North, which reported satellite images showed what was believed to be Kim’s personal train was parked at a station reserved for his use at the villa in Wonsan.
Officials in South Korea and the United States say it is plausible Kim may be staying there, possibly to avoid exposure to the new coronavirus, and have expressed skepticism of media reports he had some kind of serious illness.
They caution, however, that Kim’s health and location are closely guarded secrets and reliable information is difficult to obtain in North Korea.
The last time official media in North Korea reported on Kim’s whereabouts was when he presided over a meeting on April 11, but there have been near-daily reports of him sending letters and diplomatic messages.
Kim’s seaside compound in Wonsan, on the country’s east coast, is dotted with guest villas and serviced by a private beach, basketball court, and private train station, according to experts and satellite imagery. An airstrip was bulldozed last year to build a horse-riding track, while a boathouse nearby shelters Kim’s Princess 95 luxury yacht, valued at around $7 million in 2013.
“It’s one of his favorite houses,” said Michael Madden, a North Korea leadership expert at the US-based Stimson Center, who has compared Kim’s affinity for Wonsan to US President Donald Trump’s favored resort, Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
Madden said Kim is believed to have about 13 significant compounds around the country, though he appears to only regularly use about half of them.
“All of them are set up to serve as the leader’s headquarters, so they are all equipped for him to run the country,” he said.
Wonsan is one of the larger and better appointed compounds, but it also has a useful location that allows Kim to easily travel to other areas along the coast, or return quickly to Pyongyang in his private train or along a special highway designated for use only by the Kim family or top officials, Madden said.
Wonsan also holds symbolic power for the Kim dynasty: It was there Kim Il Sung, who helped found North Korea at the end of Japanese colonial rule in 1945, first landed with Soviet troops to take over the country.
Wonsan is believed by some experts to be Kim Jong Un’s birthplace, partly because he spent his early years at the family’s palace there, although official history has never confirmed where he was born.
The Japanese chef Kenji Fujimoto, who worked for the Kims and visited Wonsan, recounted in his memoirs how a young Kim Jong Un described rollerblading, playing basketball, riding jet skis and playing in the pool at the compound.
Later, photos showed Kim sipping drinks there with American basketball player Dennis Rodman when the star visited North Korea in 2013.
The Wonsan area has also become emblematic of Kim’s strategy for survival based on a combination of economic development, tourism, and nuclear weapons. He is rebuilding the city of 360,000 people and wants to turn it into a billion-dollar tourist hotspot.
In recent months, the project has been repeatedly delayed, undermined in part by international sanctions imposed over the North’s nuclear and missile programs, which have restricted its ability to seek foreign investment.
Wonsan has also been the scene of some of Kim’s renewed military drills and missile tests, which he resumed amid increasing frustration with a lack of progress in denuclearization talks with the United States and South Korea.

Related

World
North Korea’s Kim ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Special
World
North Korean leader’s health under scrutiny

In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque during COVID-19 Ramadan, but bring own rugs

Updated 29 April 2020
AP

In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque during COVID-19 Ramadan, but bring own rugs

  • Some worshipers bring their own prayer rugs after the carpets at the mosque were rolled up in March
  • This year, not more than 400 worshipers have participated at the evening prayer
Updated 29 April 2020
AP

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: Hundreds of people join the Ramadan evening prayers at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in the capital of Indonesia’s far western Aceh province.
They wash their hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus before they perform ablutions and begin their prayers. They come with masks, following a government appeal, but don’t always wear them. Some worshipers bring their own prayer rugs after the carpets at the mosque were rolled up in March.
One congregant, Umar, decided to join a mass prayer at the mosque and wore a mask to make sure he did the right thing as suggested by the government. “I feel not complete if I do the prayer not at the mosque,” Umar said.
The scene stands in sharp contrast to past Ramadans. The mosque in Banda Aceh can accommodate thousands, and people flooded outside the mosque building in past years. This year, not more than 400 worshipers have participated at the evening prayer. They were not packed together, but were not social distancing either.
Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry has issued guidance for people to worship from home, alongside government recommendations for working and learning from home. The Indonesia Ulema Council also previously issued a fatwa advising against congregational prayers in areas where COVID-19 had spread uncontrollably.
Indonesia’s coronavirus outbreak has been most intense in and around the densely populated capital, Jakarta. It has recorded 4,002 cases with 370 deaths from the total 9,511 cases and 773 deaths across the country. The central government reported nine COVID-19 cases in Aceh with one death as of Tuesday.
Aceh is the only province in the world’s most populous Muslim nation that practices Shariah law. The region’s autonomy was a concession the central government made in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence.
The Aceh Ulema Council has allowed daily mass prayers as long as they follow previously announced health protocols, such as wearing masks and bringing their own prayer rugs. Some preachers are shortening sermons so worshipers won’t stay long in a crowd, and some Aceh mosques are not allowing mass prayers, following the central government’s guidance.
The Aceh council’s deputy chairman Faisal Ali said the council only allowed congregational prayers in certain areas. “For people who live in areas where the epidemic of COVID-19 is still under control, they can do the prayers that are held at mosques by limiting the duration,” Ali said. 
 

Topics: Ramadan Coronavirus COVID-19 Indonesia

Related

Lifestyle
Ramadan drama with Jewish characters stirs debate in Middle East

Latest updates

Pompeo: Iranian terrorist aircraft continue to transport fighters in the Middle East
Pompeo says US ‘concerned’ over south Yemen separatist self-rule declaration
Focus: Airlines, Saudi Arabia
Prince Alwaleed pledges $30m to fight pandemic
Lebanon’s female modernist stars: Four stellar Arab artists who deserve greater recognition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.