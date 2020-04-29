You are here

Pompeo: US will stop Iran buying weapons when UN lifts arms embargo

Pompeo warned that Iran must not have access to international arms markets.(AFP/File)
Arab News

  • US would look at 'every possibility' if Security Council does not agree to extend embargo
  • Pompeo also accused Iran of flying support to Venezuela with a 'terrorist' airline
Arab News

LONDON: The United States insisted Wednesday it would not allow Iran buy conventional weapons when a UN arms embargo is lifted later this year.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the world realizes that Tehran can not be allowed to be sold weapons systems while it continues to wreak havoc in the Middle East.

The embargo is due to expire in October and the US is hoping to find a way to get the UN Security Council to agree to extend and strengthen the measure.

“We’re not going to let that happen,” Pompeo said when asked about the embargo expiring. 

“Does anybody think that the nation that today is conducting terror campaigns by Lebanese Hezbollah, or Iraqi Shia movements or firing military missiles into the air ought to be permitted to purchase conventional weapons systems in just a few months? 

“I think the world realises that’s a mistake.”

Pompeo said the US would work with the Security Council to extend the prohibition, but if that failed, it would evaluate “every possibility.”

He said the situation was one of the many failings of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal designed to reduce Tehran’s nuclear activity in exchange for an easing of sanctions.

Donald Trump withdrew the US in 2018 from what he described as “the worst deal in history”, which agreed for the embargo to end on Oct. 18. Washington reimposed sanctions and increased America’s military capabilities in the Gulf after Iran was blamed for attacks on shipping and Saudi Arabia.

Pompeo also accused Iran of flying support to Venezuela - another country that the US is targeting with heavy sanctions.

 

 

He said over the last few days multiple aircraft belonging to Mahan Air had transferred “unknown support” to the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

“This is the same terrorist airline that Iran used to move weapons and fighters around the Middle East,” Pompeo said.

He called for the flights to stop and for other countries to not allow Mahan Air to fly through their airspaces.

Yemen records multiple coronavirus cases for first time; UN fears more

Reuters

  • Five new COVID-19 cases were detected in Aden
  • UN says there is a ‘very real probability’ the virus was circulating within communities
Reuters

ADEN: Yemeni authorities reported multiple coronavirus infections for the first time on Wednesday after the United Nations said it feared the disease could be spreading undetected in a country where millions face famine and lack medical care.
The five new COVID-19 cases were detected in Aden, a southern port which is interim headquarters of a government ousted from the capital Sanaa more than five years ago by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia in a war that has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.
Previously Yemen had detected only a single case.
International health officials have long warned that Yemen’s population could be extremely vulnerable to an outbreak, which would be difficult to detect in a country where health infrastructure has been degraded by poverty and war.
An emergency committee for coronavirus maintained by the Aden-based government said in a tweet that it would release more details about the five new cases.
Authorities told Reuters they have been unable to track down “patient zero” for Yemen’s infections, an important step in tracing people potentially exposed to infection and containing an outbreak.
On Tuesday the United Nations said there was a “very real probability” the virus was circulating within communities.
Health workers say the virus could spread rapidly in a country where 24 million people — 80% of the population — rely on aid, and 10 million are at risk of famine.
Yemen’s only previous laboratory-confirmed case was detected on April 10 in the southern port of Ash Shihr. The 60-year-old port official has since recovered and tested negative for the virus, the committee said on Monday.
Two sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters there has been at least one confirmed case in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis.
But the Houthi Health Ministry denied this and said all suspected cases had tested negative for COVID-19.
On Wednesday the Aden-based government’s emergency coronavirus committee said it had concerns that Sanaa authorities were not admitting to a coronavirus outbreak there.
Responding to the newly confirmed cases, authorities in Aden announced a three-day, 24-hour curfew starting at midnight.
The announcement came from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group that declared self-rule on Sunday in southern Yemeni governorates including Aden.
Mosques were also closed until further notice in Aden, and shopping centers and restaurants for two weeks. 
Wholesalers will be asked to store a certain amount of reserve goods, before certain amounts are allowed for export, the STC statement said.

