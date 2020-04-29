You are here

Iftar-to-go: German mosque delivers Ramadan meals to needy non-Muslims

Mosques, churches, synagogues and other houses of worship will be allowed to open their doors to the faithful starting on May 4 under hygiene rules . (File: Reuters)
Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

  • Volunteers at the mosque provide meals to anyone who places an order
WUPPERTAL: A mosque in the western German city of Wuppertal is delivering meals to elderly Muslims unable to break the fast with their families due to lockdown as well as to non-Muslims struggling to make ends meet.
Volunteers at the mosque, run by one of Germany’s largest associations of mosques (DITIB), provide meals to anyone who places an order.
“People can’t go to the mosque so it’s really nice that they deliver it to my home,” said Nazmiye Odabasi, leaning over her window sill to pick up a sealed meal box, her hair covered with a small blue scarf.
Mustafa Temizer, a member of DITIB in Wuppertal, said the mosque had originally planned to deliver 1,000 meals a day to impoverished residents of the city who rely on food banks that were forced to close by the pandemic.
But as food banks reopened this month and Ramadan started last week, the mosque decided to deliver meals financed by donations to both Muslims breaking their daily fast at sunset and non-Muslims in need. Some 300 meals are delivered each day.
“We are not just serving members of our community but we are working with the city of Wuppertal,” said Temizer, standing near his silver car emblazoned with a sticker reading ‘Iftar delivery.’
“We added a lot of people in need to our list and we deliver to them too. They really appreciate it of course and the more people are hearing about this, the more sign up.”
Mosques, churches, synagogues and other houses of worship will be allowed to open their doors to the faithful starting on May 4 under hygiene rules that include limiting the number of people to 50.

Ramadan Germany Muslims Coronavirus

Pakistan braced for COVID-19 peak in late June as daily death rate hits record high

Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

Pakistan braced for COVID-19 peak in late June as daily death rate hits record high

  • Government designs special package for frontline health workers, plans partial lift of transport lockdown ahead of Eid
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan would likely see the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases peak around the end of June, the government’s planning minister announced on Wednesday as the country recorded its highest daily death rate since the start of the outbreak.

Speaking at a media briefing in Islamabad, Asad Umer, who heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said: “On the basis of available data from the last two months and also after analyzing world data, we are expecting the peak of COVID-19 in Pakistan somewhere between the end of June and early July.”

The NCOC has been responsible for coordinating Pakistan’s response to the deadly virus pandemic. The minister attributed a recent sharp rise in infection rates to increased COVID-19 testing capacity which had risen from around 2,000 to more than 8,000 tests over the past two weeks.

“Right now, the number (of known cases) is above 15,000, but still this data is not conclusive as there may be many other people out there who have not been tested so far,” he said, adding that with 26 deaths in the past 24 hours the country had witnessed its highest daily mortality rate, bringing the toll to 335.

In its testing efforts, Pakistan relies on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which according to Umer are 70 percent accurate.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on public health, said there were currently 52 laboratories throughout the country testing samples for the virus.

Despite the rising number of cases, the Pakistani government was planning to partly lift its transportation lockdown ahead of the Eid holidays next month.

“We are making very stringent SOPs (standard operating procedures) for the opening of public transport as we have to open intercity and interprovincial bus services by the end of Ramadan to facilitate the public to travel to their homes before Eid,” Umer said.

The NCOC consists of provincial and federal institutions as well as the military and its standing committee is chaired by Mirza. “Federal and provincial information ministries are also part of the NCOC to help us spread relevant information,” Umer added.

The safety of medical staff was one of the key issues for Pakistan in fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 and Mirza said a special scheme had been set up for them.

“We are focusing on the safety of health workers as 480 of them have contracted COVID-19, which is a cause of great concern for us. We have designed a protection and support program for frontline health workers and the federal cabinet has approved a special package for them,” he added.

Pakistan Coronavirus

