US says Remdesivir shows ‘clear-cut’ effect in treating coronavirus

A lab technician loads bright stock filled vials of investigational coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, US, March 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 29 April 2020
AFP

  • First time any medication has been shown to improve outcomes against the COVID-19 illness
  • The US-led trial, which began in late February, is the largest to investigate remdesivir and is technically the most robust
WASHINGTON: Remdesivir has a “clear-cut” effect in helping COVID-19 patients recover, a top US scientist who oversaw a large clinical trial into the highly-anticipated antiviral said Wednesday, hailing it as proof that a drug can block the coronavirus.
Anthony Fauci made the remarks at the White House shortly after the medicine’s maker, Gilead Sciences, revealed it had met its primary goals in the largest and most robust investigation to date.
Fauci said “the data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” adding that it proves “that a drug can block this virus.”
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci leads, is soon expected to release a detailed summary of the results, so it remains difficult to quantify exactly how well the drug performed.
Nevertheless, it represents the first time any medication has been shown to improve outcomes against the COVID-19 illness, which has claimed more than 200,000 lives globally and brought the world economy to a grinding halt.
There had been mixed news about the intravenous antiviral in recent weeks. A summary of results posted on the website of the World Health Organization last week showed it failed in a smaller Chinese trial. The Lancet on Wednesday published the formal paper describing that experiment.
In this study of 237 patients in Wuhan, China, doctors found no positive effects of administering the drug compared with a control group of adults, except for those patients who required ventilators.
But the Chinese test had to be halted early because it could not recruit enough people to meet its initial goals, and was considered by many experts to be too small to draw reliable conclusions from.
Fauci said it was “not an adequate study.”
The US-led trial, however, which began in late February, is thus far the largest to investigate remdesivir and is technically the most robust.
According to a data sheet, its estimated enrollment was 800 patients, a portion of whom received the drug while the rest received a placebo, with the trial conducted at multiple sites across the world.
Neither the patients nor their physicians were aware of which group they belonged to, in order to eliminate unconscious bias.
Its main goal was to evaluate how long patients take to recover on versus off the drug — with three different categories of recovery: hospitalized but no longer needing oxygen; discharged from hospital but still limited in their home activities; and discharged from hospital with no limits on home activities.
Without numeric data it is hard to judge just how well patients did but Gilead’s statement indicates there was an overall improvement over the placebo.
It is a Phase 3 trial, the final stage before any medication can receive regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Remdesivir, which previously failed in trials against Ebola, belongs to a class of drugs that act on the virus directly — as opposed to controlling the abnormal and often lethal autoimmune response it causes.
It mimics one of the four building blocks of RNA and DNA and gets absorbed into the virus’s genome, which in turn stops the pathogen from replicating.
The antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are also being widely used against COVID-19 on a so-called “compassionate basis” pending results from large trials, with early studies decidedly mixed.
Other therapies that are being studied include collecting antibodies from COVID-19 survivors and injecting them in patients, or harvesting antibodies from genetically-engineered mice that were deliberately infected.

Damning US report calls for global blacklisting of India over religious freedom violations

Updated 30 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Damning US report calls for global blacklisting of India over religious freedom violations

  • Experts warn of ‘huge reputational damage’ for New Delhi following USCIRF report
Updated 30 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An influential American faith rights organization has called for India to be globally blacklisted over its “concerning” breaches of religious freedoms, particularly for Muslims.  

The findings of a damning report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) would cause “huge reputational damage” for New Delhi, political analysts told Arab News on Wednesday.

The USCIFR claimed that following the massive election victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, the national government had “used its strengthened parliamentary majority to institute national-level policies violating religious freedom across India, especially for Muslims.”

And the watchdog went as far as recommending “targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious rights.”

But in a statement on Tuesday, India’s Foreign Ministry said: “We reject the observations on India in the USCIRF annual report. Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new.” The ministry added that India would “treat it accordingly.”

Manoj Joshi, of New Delhi-based think tank the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said: “Such reports have value, but whether it will influence government policy, I doubt. India has suffered huge reputational damage on this issue.”

In its report the USCIRF, a bipartisan panel on religious freedom, described India as “a country of particular concern.”

It singled out the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed in December last year, which aims to give citizenship to minorities from neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but excludes Muslims.

The CAA is part of a proposed plan to introduce a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to identify “genuine citizens of India.”

Muslims fear that if their names do not feature on the NRC, they will be rendered stateless.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Nadine Maenza, vice chair of the USCIRF, said: “(The CAA) potentially exposes millions of Muslims to detention, deportation, and statelessness when the government completes its planned nationwide NRC.”

Zikra Mojibi, a Delhi-based student activist who was part of the nationwide anti-CAA protests earlier this year, told Arab News: “The US report is timely and exposes the ugly facet of modern-day India. I would have liked the USCIRF to mention the role of the Indian media in perpetuating the emotional and physical violence in India, too.

“It’s true that today Muslims in India live in fear of being declared stateless and relegated to being second-class citizens. Muslims have never lived in this kind of fear before.”

She said the report came at a time when “the government is using the lockdown period in pursuing its divisive political agenda by detaining hundreds of young Muslim students who participated in the protest against the citizenship law.”

Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission, said the US report showed that India was “not going in the right direction and the majoritarian agenda of the Modi regime is damaging the image and reputation of the country in the world.

“Now the whole world is commenting on India’s divisive politics, and it is high time the BJP government does some course correction. India shares a good relationship with the US and if it is saying something it should listen,” Khan told Arab News.

Pranay Kotasthane, of the Bengaluru-based think tank the Takshashila Institution, said the report could potentially damage relations between the two countries.

“To the extent that the report leads to new rounds of allegations and counter-allegations, it does affect the relationship. It can potentially derail a few initiatives in the short run. But the long-term relationship will be determined by a convergence of national interests of the US and India,” he added.

He pointed out that for now India’s principal challenge would be “to overcome the twin crises of public health and economic downturn.”

Kotasthane added: “All other issues are distractions at this point. Under these trying circumstances, India should stop all such projects such as the CAA, NRC, and NPR that have the slightest potential of breaking social harmony, regardless of what the USCIRF says.”

Topics: India

Related

Special
World
India softens toward Muslims after Islamophobia outcry
World
Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school — police

