You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia gets a new oil customer in Belarus

Saudi Arabia gets a new oil customer in Belarus

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq. (REUTERS File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w9pzr

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia gets a new oil customer in Belarus

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Belarus, which has long relied on Russian oil, has purchased its first crude from Saudi Arabia, according to state refiner Belneftekhim.

It has bought 80,000 tons of Arab Light crude oil from Saudi Aramco for delivery to the port of Klaipeda in May, Belneftekhim said on Wednesday.

The move reflects a competition in physical oil markets between Russia and Saudi Arabia as both fight for market share amid falling global oil demand.

Minsk has put much effort to diversify sources of crude oil amid its row with Moscow over oil prices, which led to a partial suspension of Russian oil supplies to Belarus.

In April, the states reached an agreement and pipeline oil supplies of Russian oil to Belarus were resumed in full, but Minsk said it would preserve alternative oil supplies anyway.

“It’s our first tanker (with Arab oil),” a Belneftekhim representative said.

Further cooperation with Saudi Aramco will depend on the “market situation,” he added.

The tanker Ionic Astrapi loaded crude at Sidi Kerir on April 27 and is expected to arrive at Klaipeda on May 11, according to shipping data on the Refinitiv Eikon terminal.

The oil will be delivered to refineries by rail.

Decoder

Arab Light

Arab Light crude oil is closest to Russia’s flagship Urals blend in terms of quality, which makes it the most suitable for Belarus refineries.

Topics: Coronavirus oil prices belarus Belneftekhim

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Fall in demand for oil and pandemic squeeze Saudi finances in first-quarter
Update
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s first-quarter budget slips into deficit at $9.1 billion as oil revenue slides

NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery ‘on a grand scale’

Updated 30 April 2020
Frank Kane

NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery ‘on a grand scale’

  • Billionaire former chairman B.R. Shetty blames small group of aides after probe into debt-wracked UAE health provider
  • NMC is the biggest health provider in the United Arab Emirates
Updated 30 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: NMC Health, the troubled UAE-based hospitals group, has been the victim of fraud, forgery and impersonation on a multibillion-dollar scale, according to its founder and former chairman B.R. Shetty.

In a strongly worded statement, Shetty detailed what he described as “serious fraud and wrongdoing” at the company and at his other major business venture, the financial services group Finablr, as well as at some of his private companies and against him personally.

NMC is in administration and has asked for its shares to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange after having uncovered total debts of $6.6 billion, most of it unaccounted.

Finablr is being broken up, with some of its operations being prepared for insolvency, while its UAE foreign exchange business is being run by the country’s central bank.

Shetty’s statement follows investigations by forensic investigators, lawyers and handwriting experts working for the Indian entrepreneur, who is believed to be still in his home country.

The statement fails to name any individuals, but said the alleged offenses appear to have been committed by “a small group of current and former executives” at the companies.

Shetty said that false companies, bank accounts and loan agreements had been set up without his knowledge or authorization, and that he had been supplied misleading financial information. The perpetrators had also used fraudulent powers-of-attorney and expenses payments from his personal companies and bank accounts.

Authorities in the UAE and UK have been informed of the findings. Shetty said that he is cooperating with authorities to “get to the truth and help ensure that misappropriated or missing funds” are identified and returned.

“I will work tirelessly to clear my name,” he said.

“To see everything that my family and I have strived to build over the past 45 years eroded over the course of a few short months, and mainly due to the misconduct and wrongdoing of people I put so much trust in, saddens me beyond words. It has also left my entire family in a perilous financial position,” he added.

Shetty, who founded NMC in the UAE in 1975, ended his executive involvement with the company in 2017, but remained joint chairman until earlier this year, after the scale of its problems became apparent.

Doubts over NMC’s financial health were first raised last year by activist investor Muddy Waters, which identified serious irregularities at the company. Over the space of a few weeks, its share price collapsed and shares eventually suspended.

The crisis at NMC — the biggest health provider in the UAE — comes at a difficult time for the country as it combats the coronavirus pandemic.

An economic downturn because of global lockdowns has put increased strain on the country’s financial system.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is the biggest creditor to NMC, with outstanding liabilities of nearly $1 billion, although many others also have big exposures, as well as international banks such as Barclays, Standard Chartered and HSBC.

ADCB has filed criminal cases against several former executives at NMC, who cannot be named under the country’s laws. There were reports that the UAE central bank has issued freeze orders against several companies and individuals, but these have not been officially confirmed.

A spokesman for Alvarez & Marsal, joint administrator to NMC, said: “We will review the statement as part of our ongoing investigation into the affairs of NMC and look forward to (Shetty) sharing the findings of his investigation with us.”

Topics: NMC Health B.R. Shetty

Related

Business & Economy
Troubled NMC Health cancels London share listing
Business & Economy
ADCB files criminal complaint against individuals linked to NMC Health

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Taking Wittgenstein at His Word by Robert J. Fogelin
NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery ‘on a grand scale’
Damning US report calls for global blacklisting of India over religious freedom violations
Saudi Arabia gets a new oil customer in Belarus
With humans in lockdown, wildlife thrives in Islamabad

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.