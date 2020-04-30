UAE reports 549 new coronavirus cases

You are here

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UAE now stands at 11,929. Above, migrant workers queue to receive their meals during a food distribution activity in Dubai. (AFP)
DUBAI: The UAE government confirmed 549 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 11,929.

Health officials likewise said that 148 patients had fully recovered for the disease, with the total number of recoveries now at 2,329, state news agency WAM said.

The recovered cases constitute 20 percent of all infections in the country, Dr. Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi, government spokesperson, said in a press briefing.

“We are optimistic that with the dedication of frontline doctors and paramedics who use the most advanced methods of treatment, we will soon have more recovered patients,” she said

Dr. Al-Shamsi emphasized that the rate of infection does not exceed 0.12 percent of the population of the UAE.

“We reassure the general public that we will spare no effort to address this crisis and curb the spread of the virus,” she noted.

However, nine more patients succumbed to coronavirus disease related complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 98.

LIVE: Global human, economic toll continue with no coronavirus vaccine in sight

Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Global human, economic toll continue with no coronavirus vaccine in sight

Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The coronavirus pandemic continues to exact a toll on human lives and economies, and with no end in sight in the horizon, as government and private sector players speed up the development of a vaccine against the virus that has infected more than 3 million people.

Thursday, April 30, 2020 (All times in GMT)

04:17 – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 1,478 to 159,119, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

04:03Chinese factory activity continued to expand in April, but analysts warned that the outlook remained clouded by battered overseas demand as the rest of the world struggles to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

04:02 – Economic lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic look set to cut global energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions by record amounts, the International Energy Agency said.

03:46South Korea reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since February, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

00:44 – The United States recorded 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

Topics: Coronavirus

