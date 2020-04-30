UAE reports 549 new coronavirus cases

DUBAI: The UAE government confirmed 549 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 11,929.

Health officials likewise said that 148 patients had fully recovered for the disease, with the total number of recoveries now at 2,329, state news agency WAM said.

The recovered cases constitute 20 percent of all infections in the country, Dr. Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi, government spokesperson, said in a press briefing.

“We are optimistic that with the dedication of frontline doctors and paramedics who use the most advanced methods of treatment, we will soon have more recovered patients,” she said

Dr. Al-Shamsi emphasized that the rate of infection does not exceed 0.12 percent of the population of the UAE.

“We reassure the general public that we will spare no effort to address this crisis and curb the spread of the virus,” she noted.

However, nine more patients succumbed to coronavirus disease related complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 98.