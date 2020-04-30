Jordan to allow shops inside malls to reopen

DUBAI: Jordan will allow shops inside mall to reopen subject to strict safety procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Tariq Hammouri, the minister of trade said.

However, arcades, cinemas, cafes and restaurants will remain shuttered, Hammouri said, in a report carried by state news agency Jordan News Agency.

Jordan is gradually easing its stringent lockdown measures, and has initially lifted the ban on driving and allowed the law firms to open for business although in limited timings.

Curfew restrictions in the Madaba, Ajloun and Jerash governorates were also lifted earlier.

In allowing mall shops to reopen, Hammouri stressed the importance of adhering to public safety requirements and health protection, maintaining distancing between customers, organizing the crowds, and providing sterilization requirements.

“Specialized inspection teams from relevant public entities will conduct extensive monitoring tours of the commercial centers and all facilities authorized to operate to ensure their compliance with public safety and health protection standards,” Hammouri said