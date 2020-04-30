You are here

Jordan to allow shops inside malls to reopen

A mask-clad woman with her children leave a Dead Sea resort where they have been quarantined on March 30, 2020. (AFP)
  But arcades, cinemas, cafes and restaurants will remain shuttered
DUBAI: Jordan will allow shops inside mall to reopen subject to strict safety procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Tariq Hammouri, the minister of trade said.

However, arcades, cinemas, cafes and restaurants will remain shuttered, Hammouri said, in a report carried by state news agency Jordan News Agency.

Jordan is gradually easing its stringent lockdown measures, and has initially lifted the ban on driving and allowed the law firms to open for business although in limited timings.

Curfew restrictions in the Madaba, Ajloun and Jerash governorates were also lifted earlier.

In allowing mall shops to reopen, Hammouri stressed the importance of adhering to public safety requirements and health protection, maintaining distancing between customers, organizing the crowds, and providing sterilization requirements.

“Specialized inspection teams from relevant public entities will conduct extensive monitoring tours of the commercial centers and all facilities authorized to operate to ensure their compliance with public safety and health protection standards,” Hammouri said

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

Bahrain suspends collection of shop rentals for three months

  Latest measure aims to serve citizens and meet their demands
DUBAI: Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa has ordered the suspension for three months the collection of rental payments from tenants and beneficiaries from leased shops and lands registered with the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE).

The latest measure aims to serve citizens and meet their demands as well as preserve public interest, state news agency BNA reported.

The SCE is a government agency tasked to development of Bahrain’s future strategy for the environment and sustainable development.

The prime minister likewise ordered concerned authorities to take necessary measures “for the development of Tubli Bay and the preservation of its natural environment in order to treat and control the damages that affect wildlife and marine life, and to beautify its surrounding area.”

Bahrain’s urban planners meanwhile is refunding insurance amounts for residents and nationals and were advised to contact municipalities for payments.

The refund is possible after the buildings, road works or advertisements are completed and the licensee has fulfilled the money-back conditions, BNA reported.

Topics: Bahrain Coronavirus

