  Iran virus death toll surges past 6,000: ministry

Above, an Iranian passenger waits by a taxi at Aryashahr station, a transport hub in west Tehran on April 26, 2020. (AFP)
  • A total of 6,028 of those infected with coronavirus have passed away to date
TEHRAN: Iran’s health ministry said on Thursday that 71 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus took the country’s overall death toll past the 6,000 mark.
“The number of deaths from this disease effectively crossed 6,000 today,” ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in televised remarks.
“Considering that we lost 71 of our countrymen in the past 24 hours, a total of 6,028 of those infected with COVID-19 have passed away to date,” he added.

UAE calls on all Libyan parties commit to political process

  • UAE rejects Turkish interference in Libya
  • The country supports the political solution based on the Berlin conference
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates called on Thursday on all Libyan parties to commit to the UN-supervised political process to end the war, while at the same time saluting the eastern Libya based-army led by general Khalifa Haftar.
The UAE “commends the Libyan National Army for conducting anti-terror operations,” a statement by the Emirati Foreign Ministry said, expressing “its categorical rejection of the Turkish military intervention” in support of the rival, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.
The statement expressed the UAE’s support for a political solution based on the Berlin conference, calling on “all parties to commit to the political process under the supervision of the United Nations.”

Topics: Libya UAE Turkey

