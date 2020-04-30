You are here

UK government slammed over coronavirus inquiry

The UK government has come under fire for appointing Trevor Phillips (L) to an inquiry examining why ethnic minorities in the country are being disproportionately harmed by COVID-19. (File/AFP)
LONDON: The UK government has come under fire for appointing Trevor Phillips to an inquiry examining why ethnic minorities in the country are being disproportionately harmed by COVID-19.
Phillips, former head of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, has been criticized for past remarks about British Muslims, whom he described as a “nation within a nation.”
On another occasion, he suggested that a Christian child being placed into Muslim foster care was “like child abuse.”
Sixteen black and minority ethnic (BAME) medical organizations wrote to Public Health England (PHE) and Health Secretary Matt Hancock urging them to “withdraw the participation of Mr.Phillips” in the inquiry.
Phillips’ appointment comes amid reports that 25 out of 26 UK doctors and two-thirds of overall National Health Service staff who have died from COVID-19 have been from BAME backgrounds.
Harun Khan, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), said the appointment of Phillips “sends a clear signal to British Muslims that Public Health England is not taking this matter seriously.” The MCB said the appointment is “insensitive” and “wholly inappropriate.”
But Prof. Kevin Fenton, PHE’s regional director in London, said Phillips and Prof. Richard Webber “have been asked to support this critical work as their specialist consultancy has the right skills and experience.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Italian PM warns regions against unilateral moves to lift restrictions

Updated 30 April 2020
Reuters

Italian PM warns regions against unilateral moves to lift restrictions

  • Italy has registered 27,682 coronavirus deaths, the highest tally in Europe
  • Autonomous moves by lone regions would be considered illegitimate, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says
Updated 30 April 2020
Reuters

ROME: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday some Italian regions might be able to roll back coronavirus restrictions more rapidly than others but warned local authorities against acting unilaterally.
Italy has registered 27,682 coronavirus deaths, the highest tally in Europe, and has introduced some of the toughest lockdown measures in the world, which look certain to tip the fragile economy into a deep recession.
But regions run by rightist parties, who are not part of the national government, have kicked back against plans for a gradual, staggered easing of curbs that Conte says is vital to prevent a renewed surged of infections.
Highlighting the growing discord, Calabria, the toe of Italy’s boot, has announced that bars and restaurants in its region can reopen immediately so long as they have outdoor tables — a month ahead of the government’s proposed schedule.
In a speech to parliament, Conte said he would be willing to work with regions in future to enable them to relax measures ahead of time if they had particularly low rates of infection.
“There will not be a plan based on sudden initiatives by individual local authorities, but rather one based on scientific findings,” Conte said.
Autonomous moves by lone regions would be considered illegitimate, he added, opening the way for confrontations with regional chiefs set on defying the central government.
Conte acknowledged that the economy faced an unprecedented slump and confirmed the latest Treasury forecast for a contraction of 15 percent in the first half of the year.
Data released on Thursday showed the economy shrank by 4.7 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months thanks to the lockdown. However, the slump was less pronounced than expected, with a Reuters poll forecasting a 5.0 percent quarterly fall.
Conte said a new stimulus package to support the economy, due to be presented in a few days, would include €15 billion ($16.3 billion) for companies and €25 billion directly for payroll workers and the self-employed.
Acknowledging that the slow withdrawal of restrictions was causing upset, Conte said he had to act cautiously to avoid a potentially catastrophic resurgence of infections.
“I’ll say this clearly, at the risk of appearing unpopular. The government cannot immediately ensure a return to normality ... we are still in this pandemic,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Italy

