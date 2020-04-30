You are here

Google makes Meet video conferencing free to all users, challenging Zoom

Meet, which has 100 million daily users, had previously required a Google business or education account to set up calls. (Screengrab)
Updated 5 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • Zoom Video Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp’s Skype and Facebook Inc’s Messenger introduced features this month to attract users
  • Meet, which has 100 million daily users, had previously required a Google business or education account to set up calls
Reuters

OAKLAND, California: Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday said any user will soon be able to host free video conferences on Meet, turning its previously business-only tool into a bigger rival to Zoom and others battling for users during the coronavirus outbreak.
Zoom Video Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp’s Skype and Facebook Inc’s Messenger introduced features this month to attract users as people barred from going out to socialize seek free options to connect with friends and family by online video.
But Meet, which has 100 million daily users, had required a Google business or education account to set up calls. While Google has long offered free versions of business tools including Gmail and Google Docs, there has been no equivalent for Meet, a service launched three years ago.
The company gradually will open Meet in the coming weeks, and users can sign up https://landing.google.com/googlemeet to know when their account gains access.
Zoom shares were down about 7% on Wednesday after Google’s announcement.
Alphabet shares were up 9% and rivals Microsoft and Facebook up about 7%, all buoyed by Alphabet on Tuesday reporting first-quarter revenue that was better than investors had expected given the virus-hammered economy.
Google has provided free video conferencing for nearly 12 years through its Hangouts service, but it features outdated security and technology and its popularity has waned. The company also maintains Duo, a video calling service accessible on smartphones and other devices.
Smita Hashim, a director of product management at Google, said in an interview that the company recommends consumers use Meet over Hangouts.
“As COVID has impacted everyone’s lives, we felt there was a reason to bring something built for businesses first to everyone,” she said, referring to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. “It’s a more secure, reliable, modern product.”
Meet calls pass through Google’s servers, enabling it to provide automatic captioning, troubleshoot issues and comply with legal orders to share users’ data. But consumers’ calls will not be stored. Businesses and schools will have exclusive access to recording meetings and other options.
Google generates revenue from many of its free services by placing ads within them or collecting data on users’ behavior to personalize ads. That will not be true for Meet, Hashim said.
Google’s cloud services unit, which developed Meet, does not use customer data for advertising and that will apply to free users, too, she said.
But Meet will cut free calls after an hour starting in October, compared with no time limit on Messenger and Skype and a 40-minute restriction on consumer Zoom accounts. Free Meet calls also will be limited to no more than a single host and 100 participants — the same as Zoom’s free version but above the 50 on Messenger and Skype.
Google aims to deter bad behavior by requiring all participants of the consumer version of Meet to sign in with a Google account. Participants’ names and profile pictures will be visible on calls, but their email addressees will not be shared, Hashim said.

Topics: Google Meets ZOOM Google Alphabet Inc

Twitter gains users, beats estimates but ad trends alarm investors

Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Reuters

OAKLAND, California: Twitter Inc. on Thursday reported higher first-quarter revenue and a smaller loss than analysts had expected amid the coronavirus pandemic, but its shares fell as investors fretted about potential weakness in the second quarter.
The San Francisco-based social media company said daily users who can view ads also grew 24% to 166 million, about 2 million above estimates, as people looked to Twitter for information related to the virus.
Twitter also said its ads sales had slightly rebounded in Asia after a plunge due to the coronavirus outbreak and it accelerated work on tools to attract advertisers, becoming the latest tech company to report a lighter blow from the pandemic than forecast.
The company did not provide specific guidance on second quarter but on a conference call with analysts, Twitter’s chief financial officer Ned Segal pointed to a March 11 to March 31 time frame, when ad revenue declined approximately 27% year-over-year, as a sign of what the company has seen in April.
Twitter shares, which initially rose 11% after the earning report, were down 4.8%.
The company said its March decline was particularly pronounced in the United States, its largest market by revenue.
The novel coronavirus halted travel, retail and entertainment in much of the world by March, leading to sudden budgets cuts at many advertisers and generating concerns about the prospects of ad sellers.
About 84% of Twitter’s revenue comes from ads on its service and partner apps, and those sales were 27% lower in the last three weeks of March than the same period in 2019, the company said on Thursday. But sales bounced back in Asia during late March as lockdowns lifted there, Twitter said, without providing specific figures.
“We’re not likely to see the full effects of the coronavirus on Twitter’s revenues until Q2, but due to rapidly changing conditions, the severity of the impact is hard to predict,” said eMarketer senior analyst Jasmine Enberg.
Facebook Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. , two of Twitter’s main competitors for advertisers, said this week that they had seen signs of stability for April sales.
Twitter said it hoped to release tools earlier than planned this year to attract business from mobile games and other app makers. Those companies are trying to gain market share among consumers stuck at home and are continuing to buy what the ad industry calls “direct response” ads.
Google on Wednesday also said it expected revenue from direct response ads sold by its YouTube unit to return to normal faster than from other ad types.
Twitter also warned of smaller increases in non-advertising revenue.
Slashing costs
Twitter’s first-quarter revenue was $808 million, up 3% compared with a year earlier, above the average estimate of $776 million among analysts tracked by Refinitiv.
The company said that sales growth from licensing users’ posts to researchers and marketers, which was 17% in the first quarter, is expected to “moderate” the rest of the year.
Twitter lost $8 million in the first quarter, or a penny per share, better than the average estimate of two cents per share.
Twitter is aiming to stem losses by slashing its own budgets, including by limiting hiring to product development, research and user support. Expense growth in 2020 is likely to be in “the low teens,” versus earlier plans to spend 20% more than last year, Twitter said.
Focusing its product teams on advertiser tools could pose challenges for Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey. He pledged in February to launch new features for users this year at a faster pace to stoke growth.
The growth goal was part of an agreement allowing Dorsey to remain CEO as a revamped board of directors evaluates Twitter’s leadership structure and CEO succession plan. Elliott had expressed concern about Dorsey, who is also CEO of financial tech company Square Inc, taking on too much.

Topics: Twitter

