Apple, Google update coronavirus contact tracing tech ahead of launch

The system announced on April 10 will use Bluetooth technology to let authorities build apps to alert people who have been in proximity with those who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (File/AFP)
  • Apple and Google will now provide data about Bluetooth power levels to better estimate how close two phones came to each other and for how long
  • The companies also said they would provide data on how many days had passed since the last contact with an infected person, to help authorities notify users about what steps to take
SAN FRANCISCO: Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday updated technical details of the coronavirus contact tracing system they plan to release next month, saying new features would strengthen privacy protections and give health authorities more detailed data.
The system announced on April 10 will use Bluetooth technology to let authorities build apps to alert people who have been in proximity with those who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The technology does not employ GPS location data and stores most sensitive data in a decentralized way on users’ phones. The approach opened a rift with European governments planning systems that would store data on centralized servers.
Without the Apple-Google technology, apps built by those governments will face limitations such as needing a phone’s screen to be unlocked to work properly.
Health and privacy researchers also cited privacy concerns that the companies addressed on Friday by making it harder to use system-generated data to track people.
The numbers that identify users will be randomly generated, and so-called “metadata” such as Bluetooth signal strength and users’ phone models will now be encrypted along with primary data about who they have been near.
“Exposure time,” or how long two phones have been near each other, will be rounded to 5-minute intervals, to prevent using detailed time data to match up phones to people.
The companies also sought to address health researchers’ concerns that the system would be ineffective. Since Bluetooth signals can penetrate some walls and can be detected even when brief and faint, researchers worried about false alerts from neighbors in apartment buildings or passers-by in public spaces.
Apple and Google will now provide data about Bluetooth power levels to better estimate how close two phones came to each other and for how long, letting authorities set their own thresholds for when to alert people.
The companies also said they would provide data on how many days had passed since the last contact with an infected person, to help authorities notify users about what steps to take.

Topics: Apple Google Coronavirus

Coronavirus harming press freedom in Iran, Iraq, China: RSF

LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic is being used to erode press freedom in Iran, Iraq and China, according to the annual World Press Freedom Index report compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). 

The report found a correlation between press freedom and a country’s reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It gave a low ranking to Iran, placed at 173 on the 180-country index, for its censorship of the pandemic.

Abdulla Hawez, a London-based Middle East researcher, told Arab News: “Given the centrality of the Iranian regime’s control over the country and the already censored media, there was naturally few, if any, media that challenged the government’s COVID-19 narrative.”

He added: “In Iran, the challenges to the narrative have mostly come from MPs and other opponents within the regime, who have questioned official numbers and the government’s handling of the pandemic.”

Iraq — which placed 162, down six on last year — was noted for censoring journalists covering the pandemic.

Baghdad stripped Reuters of its license to report in the country after it published a news piece querying the government’s narrative.

Targeting journalists for their reporting on COVID-19 follows a recent surge in the use of force against the press in Iraq.

Since October, the Iraqi media has been targeted by government security forces and Iran-backed militias, which have used live ammunition against protestors. 

RSF said Iraq’s government is culpable for the aggression shown toward reporters in the country. The media regulator has suspended nine TV channels and restricted internet access. 

There were notorious incidents of major news bureaus being raided by anonymous militias during the height of the civil unrest.

“Censorship in Iraq comes through unofficial means, such as threats from militias and tribes,” said Hawez.

Media observers focusing on China noted that the death toll in the city of Wuhan suddenly jumped last week, suggesting that the government has been censoring official figures.

“We are entering a decisive decade for journalism linked to crises that affect its future,” RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said. “The COVID-19 pandemic illustrates the negative factors threatening the right to reliable information, and is itself an exacerbating factor. What will freedom of information, pluralism and reliability look like in 2030? The answer to that question is being determined today.”

Topics: media Iran Iraq China

