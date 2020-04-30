You are here

  • Home
  • PSG awarded Ligue 1 title as French football season declared over

PSG awarded Ligue 1 title as French football season declared over

Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match against Stade Brestois 29, in Brest, November 9, 2019. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b7ptd

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

PSG awarded Ligue 1 title as French football season declared over

  • PSG led the table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the Covid-19 outbreak
  • France becomes the biggest European league yet to end its season, just as its neighbors in England, Germany, Italy and Spain consider ways of resuming matches
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain were named as Ligue 1 champions on Thursday after France’s football league declared the coronavirus-hit season over.
PSG led the table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the Covid-19 outbreak, which has gone on to kill over 24,000 people in France.
The announcement by the LFP comes after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that “professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart” because of the pandemic.
“There is no ambiguity about this declaration. We needed to make a final decision about this season. We acknowledge that the 2019-20 season is over,” said LFP president Nathalie Boy de la Tour, in a conference call with reporters.
France becomes the biggest European league yet to end its season, just as its neighbors in England, Germany, Italy and Spain consider ways of resuming matches.
Ruling out any possibility of copying the Netherlands, who voided their season without a champion, relegation or promotion, the LFP arranged a final table on the basis of average points per game.
Ten rounds of matches remained when the campaign was halted, although PSG and Strasbourg both had a game in hand.
As a result, PSG are champions with an average of 2.52 points per game, with Andre Villas-Boas’s Marseille second with an average of 2 points and qualifying for the Champions League.
“We wish to dedicate this title to all health workers and other everyday heroes whose commitment and self-sacrifice throughout these long weeks deserve our admiration,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a statement.
It is PSG’s ninth French title, the seventh in eight seasons for the Qatar-owned club being awarded in unique circumstances and with many of their foreign players — including Neymar — having returned to their home countries with France under strict lockdown.
“We understand, respect and support the decisions taken by the French government to stop the season. Health, as the government has always said, must be everyone’s priority,” added Al-Khelaifi, whose club still hope to be able to continue their Champions League campaign having reached the quarter-finals before action stopped.
Rennes finish third and also qualify for the Champions League, while fourth-placed Lille will play in the Europa League.
Toulouse and Amiens, the bottom two, are condemned to relegation, with Lorient, as champions, and Lens coming up from Ligue 2.
However, Toulouse have kept open the possibility that they might now take legal action.
The identity of the other European representatives depends on whether the finals of the two domestic cups are ever played.
Large gatherings of people remain banned in France until September.
However, if the French government and UEFA accept, both finals could be staged in early August with European places still up for grabs. The LFP then hopes to begin next season by August 23 “at the latest.”
PSG were due to play Lyon in the League Cup final and Saint-Etienne in the French Cup final. If the games are eventually played, Lyon and Saint-Etienne could qualify for the Europa League by winning.
Otherwise, Nice and Reims would qualify by virtue of finishing in fifth and sixth in the league.
Lyon — seventh in the table when the season was stopped — would otherwise miss out on European qualification for the first time in over two decades.
Ironically, they were still involved in this season’s Champions League when it was suspended, leading Juventus 1-0 after the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had previously stated his hope that the season could still be played to a conclusion in August.
“Maybe there will be appeals, but the decisions taken...are solid,” said LFP director general Didier Quillot.
Nevertheless, for all clubs, the economic consequences of ending the season now could be dire.
Resuming matches behind closed doors would have safeguarded TV income, but the loss for clubs in the top two divisions of remaining payments from broadcasters Canal Plus and beIN Sports is believed to be as high as 243 million euros ($266 million), plus 35 million euros for international rights.

Topics: France Paris Saint-Germain Coronavirus

Related

Sport
Staging the Tour de France in 2020 vital for the sport, says race director
Sport
Mbappe on new PSG contract: Not time to make waves

Bayern star warns: Disaster if coronavirus reaches refugee camps

Updated 30 April 2020
AFP

Bayern star warns: Disaster if coronavirus reaches refugee camps

  • Ex-refugee Alphonso Davies raises funds for those forced to flee
Updated 30 April 2020
AFP

MUNICH: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies says it would be a “disaster” if the coronavirus reaches one of the world’s many refugee camps — like the one he was born in.

The 19-year-old started life in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled the civil war in Liberia.

The family emigrated to Canada when Davies was five years old.

The move was made possible by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), for whom Davies helped raise funds by playing a virtual match last Saturday.

His opponent was AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 32, another former refugee who fled to Germany from Bosnia as a young boy before also eventually settling in Canada.

The pair went head-to-head in the eFootball PES2020 livestream tournament, organized by the UNHCR to help the 70 million refugees around the world.

“Right now, the main focus is to raise money to help get refugees whatever they need,” said Davies in a video press conference Tuesday in Munich.

“Obviously social distancing is tough for them with things so compact (in the camps) and if corona hits one of those refugee camps, it could be a disaster.

“I just want to use my platform to spread the word and help as much as possible.

“They (UNHCR) helped me out when I was in a camp and I wanted to support them.”

The online game raised around €9,000 ($9,755) in donations.

“It was really fun, but I think he won more games than I did,” admitted Davies with a smile.

The Canadian teen joined Bayern in late 2018, and nailed down a first team berth at left-back this season despite arriving from Vancouver Whitecaps as a winger.

The Bundesliga season was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus, but Davies has kept busy improving his German and last week signed a contract extension until 2025.

He has entertained Bayern fans on social media during the lockdown with videos of him trying to master tricky words in the Bavarian dialect.

His dubbed imitation of the Backstreet Boys hit “I Want It That Way” went viral on TikTok.

“I love entertaining,” Davies admitted and smiled when a reporter from broadcaster RTL jokingly offered him a guest role in one of their soap operas.

The German Football League (DFL) has said it is ready to resume from May 9, albeit behind closed doors, but Angela Merkel’s government must still give the go-ahead.

With Bayern four points clear at the top of the table and on course for an eighth straight league title, Davies said playing the remaining nine games in near-empty stadiums will be a challenge.

“If it happens, it is going to be different,” said Davies. “The fans are a part of us, but it’s for everyone’s safety, so I don’t mind it.”

Topics: Bayern Munich

Related

Sport
Bundesliga plan to restart faces increasing opposition
Sport
Fans continue to question Bayern Munich's silence on Qatar

Latest updates

Russian prime minister says he tested positive for virus
PSG awarded Ligue 1 title as French football season declared over
US Congress members urge restoration of aid to Palestinians
Britain is past coronavirus peak, says PM Johnson
Review: 'After Life' finds the funny side of grief

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.