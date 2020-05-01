You are here

Lazio cling to Serie A dream as 105-year-old nightmare looms

Lazio after beating Juventus to win Supercroppa Italiana in Riyadh. (Reuters files)
  • Lazio were second, just one point behind Juventus when the championship was suspended on March 10
ROME:  Italy’s sports minister has cast doubt on the resumption of Serie A leaving title-chasing Lazio fearing that history could repeat itself and deny them the Scudetto for the second time.

But with its president Claudio Lotito as the main driving force, the Roman club are determined that the Italian football league will resume despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

At stake, a Scudetto that Lazio see as being at their fingertips and the fear of reliving a nightmare going back 105 years.

Lazio missed out on the title the only previous time that football was suspended in Italy after the country’s entry into the  World War I in May 1915.

Genoa were controversially awarded the title. Lazio still claim it should have been shared.

This season Lazio were second in Serie A, just one point behind Juventus when the championship was suspended on March 10.

The club are chasing a third league crown in their 120-year history after 2000 and 1974, the latter a season which had been threatened by a cholera epidemic.

No wonder Lazio are hell bent on resuming this season’s championship despite the coronavirus crisis which has killed over 27,000 in Italy.

Lotito insists it’s in the interests of football, to avoid “the irreparable damage” and risk of bankruptcy to clubs in all leagues.

“If we stop, it suits me. I’m in the Champions League and I’m saving four months’ salary,” the 62-year-old said ahead of Friday’s Lega Serie A emergency general assembly where the fate of the championship could be decided.

Simone Inzaghi’s side had been on an unbeaten run in the league going back to last September.

They beat Juventus twice in December by a 3-1 scoreline, including the Italian Super Cup final.

Whether the season resumes or not, the Romans are almost certain to go to the Champions League.

But they had hoped for more — the coveted title and to stand in the way of Juventus winning a ninth straight title.

Inter Milan are third, eight points behind Lazio with Bergamo side Atalanta 14 points adrift, with both teams having played a game less.

Lotito’s dogged determination has irritated, with Juventus counterpart Andrea Agnelli, reportedly commenting during a conversation between the two: “You’ve now become an expert virologist!”

Businessman Lotito, who owns two cleaning companies employed by Roman hospitals where patients of Covid-19 are treated, also stressed “the immense social importance of football,” adding that “the history of the Romans “was made of bread and games.”  

When he is not lobbying in favor of a return to the pitch his closest collaborators are club spokesperson Arturo Diaconale and Sports Director Igli Tare.

“We must respect the dead and the fans but even if we are living in a horror film, the championship must resume. Canceling the season would be unfair,” insisted Tare.

Diaconale hit out at “the hypocrisy of those who want to block the recovery,” while recalling the “old fear,” the trauma of the 1915 Scudetto.

Lotito however remains in favor of a playoff with Juventus should the season be stopped.

The club’s Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile said players felt frustrated and “discriminated against” by not being allowed to train while individual athletes could.

“I don’t want to get back out there because Lazio are second in the table and I’m the top scorer, but because I miss doing what I love and my job,” said Immobile.

“I am not trying to stir up trouble, I just ask for some clarity as a citizen of Italy. We just want to get back to doing our jobs.”

Joshua could fight without fans in first title defense

Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
AP

Joshua could fight without fans in first title defense

  • The Joshua-Pulev fight scheduled for June 20 is being moved as the COVID-19 pandemic rages
Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Anthony Joshua’s first fight as the restored world heavyweight champion could take place in front of no spectators.

British boxing’s governing body told promoters on Thursday it hopes to be able to have shows back from July after months of inactivity because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Initially, though, bouts are expected to be held without fans, meaning Joshua’s fight against Kubrat Pulev — the first since the Briton regained his WBA, IBF and WBO belts by beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in December — would surely be switched from its planned venue, the stadium of English soccer club Tottenham which can hold more than 60,000 spectators.

The Joshua-Pulev fight had been scheduled for June 20 before being pushed back to an as-yet-unconfirmed date because of the pandemic. A rearranged date of July 25 has been touted.

Joshua wanted the first defense of his belts to take place in London.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, said his Matchroom Boxing organization was planning to stage “two or three” Saturday fight nights in July before returning with a bigger show, provided boxing and other sports get the go-ahead to return from the British government.

Hearn said he wouldn’t want to stage a fight in an enclosed location like a TV studio because he doesn’t see how it “does anything for the sport.”

“I want to build a fight camp, a different kind of environment, more dramatic,” Hearn said in an interview with the BBC. “It will look spectacular on TV. We need to dramatize it.

“It’s about taking over a hotel, testing all the teams, creating a sterile fight camp where no one goes in until we know they’ve had a negative test. It’s about creating changing room areas, ring walks. It will add to the story.”

The British Boxing Board of Control said if boxing was to return in July, there would be an emphasis on “minimal numbers” of officials and broadcast personnel. Medical staff were required at ringside, too.

Anyone at the events will have to have been in pre-fight quarantine and had tests for COVID-19. There will initially be a maximum of five fights in a show.

The BBBofC said it continues to follow advice from government and medical authorities.

